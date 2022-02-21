ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association will sponsor two Ask the Candidate events in April so residents can meet the candidates running for the office of county mayor.
“Public safety is a function of government, and as the senior elected official, the county mayor is responsible for ensuring the public’s safety,” said HCVFA representative Bill Killen.
Candidates will be asked questions by the association as well as the audience. Candidates will have one minute to respond to each question.
There will also be an opportunity for a meet-and-greet with the candidates 30 minutes before each event.
The first event will take place on April 14 at Cherokee High School and the second on April 21 at Volunteer High School. Both will start at 6 p.m. with the meet- and-greet outside the Little Theatre at each school.
There are currently eight candidates seeking the office.
David Bailey
Bailey is a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and is co-owner of the Golden Dairy Restaurant in Rogersville.
Bailey’s goals as mayor are “to unite our county government to work together and not against each other; to get the best quality teachers and staff that we can (in our schools); to help our EMS and fire and rescue, police and other essential agencies; to work with all offices and cities in Hawkins County to bring jobs and industry here; to balance the budget and work with others on grants and programs to benefit our county.”
Mark DeWitte
DeWitte is a Rogersville resident and works for MBM Packaging. He is the co-owner of marcomCORE, a marketing material distribution firm located within MBM Packaging and DivisionWon, which is a part of marcomCORE. DivisionWon provides wide format printing and locker room renovations in the East Tennessee region.
DeWitte graduated from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville with a degree in broadcast management.
DeWitte is also treasurer of the nonprofit Four Square Inc., which is responsible for hosting the People Loving People Thanksgiving Dinner and the Rogersville Fourth of July Celebration.
For the past 10 years, DeWitte has served as a Rogersville alderman. He was elected as a county commissioner for the 5th District in 2018.
Keith Gibson
Gibson is a Hawkins County native who earned his bachelor’s degree in industrial arts from Virginia Tech and master’s degree in education from Union College.
Gibson worked in education for 32 years, with the last 18 spent in an administrative role.
He serves as a commissioner for the 2nd District and as a Church Hill alderman. As a commissioner, Gibson has served on the Education, Budget, Buildings, Roads and Airport committees.
“If elected mayor, I want to provide strong leadership to all the residents of Hawkins County,” Gibson stated in the event’s brochure. “It is my vision to serve ONE HAWKINS COUNTY, and I will serve with honesty and integrity.”
Kenneth William Stapleton
Stapleton is a 33-year-old Hawkins County native who wants to bring a new outlook to existing issues impacting the county.
“I’m not a politician; I’m a person that has the interests of our residents as a priority,” Stapleton stated in the brochure. “It’s time to start moving forward.”
Michael J. Herrell
Herrell is originally from Hancock County and moved to Hawkins County in 1992. He completed machinist training at Tennessee Technology Center and, in 1993, received his technical math certification from East Tennessee State University.
Herrell has been an employee of ZF/TRW for 34 years and founded his own company, Precision Technology, in 1998.
Herrell represents the 7th District on the commission and has been the commission’s chairman. Herrell has chaired the Budget, Solid Waste and Public Safety committees. He has also served as a member on the TCSA Budget, Veterans’ Affairs and Governmental Affairs committees.
His goal as mayor is for “Hawkins County to be a place our children can raise their children without facing a lack of jobs or being overburdened by taxes.”
Herrell plans to “partner with (local) cities and school systems to create more opportunities for (the county’s) youth through mentoring or service-based programs.”
He believes part of being a public servant is to focus on actually serving.
“I intend to have an open-door policy, I’m committed to transparency and accountability, and want citizens to have a seat at the table,” Herrell stated in the brochure. “The government belongs to the people, not the other way around.”
Kelly Markham
Markham is an instructor at Walters State Community College in the engineering department. He earned his associate’s degree in industrial engineering from Walters State and his bachelor’s degree in organizational management from Tusculum.
His goal as mayor “is to be a strong leader that leads by example serving the people of Hawkins County.”
As mayor Markham plans to “have an open-door policy; be active in seeking grants; be a good steward of federal money; promote decision making based on facts; know the needs of the county’s first responders; continue supporting safety & a quality education (in our local schools); volunteer to be a part of the Industrial Committee; eliminate waste; spend smart and support the cleanup of county roads.”
If elected mayor, Markham wants to earn the respect of Hawkins County residents by listening to what they have to say.
“I will strive to earn the respect of each of you by listening to your concerns, evaluating the facts, and providing honest, fact-based feedback,” Markham stated in the brochure.
Stacy D. Vaughan
Vaughan is a Hawkins County native who works as a patrol shift supervisor for the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office. Vaughan has worked as a police Explorer, reserve deputy, corrections officer, patrol deputy, detective, work crew coordinator and patrol corporal. He currently holds the position of sergeant.
Vaughan is also an adjunct instructor in the Police Academy program at Walters State.
Vaughan worked as fire chief of the Stanley Valley Fire Department for 14 years until his retirement in December 2021. He has held leadership roles in the firehouse as a safety officer, training officer, lieutenant, captain, assistant fire chief and assistant to the Tennessee Commissioner of Commerce and Insurance. He currently serves as chairman of the Stanley Valley Fire Department board of directors.
Vaughan also served as a commissioner for the 3rd District for 14 years. He served as chairman pro tempore for the commission and was elected to the board of directors for the Tennessee County Commissioner’s Association and the Tennessee County Services Association.
His goal as mayor “is to bring common sense leadership to the Hawkins County mayor’s office by promoting cooperation, participation, and education within the community.”
Vaughan wants residents to feel welcome if he is elected.
“There will be an open door policy at the mayor’s office, for citizens and county employees alike,” Vaughan stated in the brochure. “I want to create a pleasant atmosphere where residents of the county feel welcome and employees enjoy coming to work.”
Martha Wallace is also running for Hawkins County mayor. However, she did not accept or decline to participate in the forum prior to the publication of this article. She also did not provide a bio.