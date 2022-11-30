ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins and Hancock County Chapter of Isaiah 117 House held an event to remind the community of its mission as it prepares to build a house in the area.

Isaiah 117 House is a nonprofit that provides foster care children with a temporary home when they enter the foster care system.

