ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins and Hancock County Chapter of Isaiah 117 House held an event to remind the community of its mission as it prepares to build a house in the area.
Isaiah 117 House is a nonprofit that provides foster care children with a temporary home when they enter the foster care system.
The organization announced its plans to expand to Hawkins and Hancock counties months ago.
Since then, it has raised approximately $345,000, including a $300,000 donation from Hawkins County’s Baby Doe funds. Officials say this is enough money to build a house and design plans are already in place.
The next step for the organization is to acquire land or a house they can remodel so they can break ground.
At the event, Isaiah 117 House founder Ronda Paulson spoke about how she came to start the nonprofit. After becoming a foster parent, Paulson learned how traumatic removal day was for a child.
“When God lets you see removal day through the eyes of the child, you realize very quickly there is nothing to celebrate on removal day,” Paulson said. “They lose mama, and they will always want mama. They lose their home — doesn’t matter if you wouldn’t live there. They did want to. They lose everything you can’t grab quickly and throw into a trash bag. They lose their pets, and because large sibling groups are hard to place, there is no promise they’ll be placed with their brother or sister. Also, because there’s never enough foster families, there’s no promise they will be placed in the same county. Now picture this: If you move counties, you just lost your school. You just lost that teacher you love, and you just lost your friends at recess. Every aspect of this child’s life comes crashing down. A child that’s done nothing, and that traumatized child in that state goes to an office to sit and wait four hours, eight hours, 12 hours, three days, 27 days, 47 days they wait.”
Paulson spoke about the development of the Hawkins and Hancock County Chapter.
“It’s a pretty full circle moment for me, actually, because in March of 2020, a caseworker reached out and said, ‘We desperately need this in Hawkins County,’ ” Paulson said. “So he set up a meeting, and I came down here, and we had a great meeting, and I thought, ‘This is it; This is when it’s going to happen for Hawkins County.’ So I got my car, and I was driving home, and my friend Christie called, and she said, ‘Have you heard?’ And I said, ‘what?’ She said, ‘our kids aren’t going back to school.’ I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ She’s like, ‘they’re not going back after spring break.’ And that was the beginning of the pandemic. ... And I said in spite of a global pandemic, we are still here today because my God is bigger than a pandemic.”
Hawkins and Hancock County Expansion Coordinator Alison Osborne also spoke about the importance of Isaiah 117 House.
“About two years ago, I met a family that had foster kids. They were teenagers, and to hear them describe their removal day — they describe it as a true living hell for them,” Osborne said. “So they were a large sibling group, and they waited at the DCS office for 10 hours. Then they got separated from their siblings to go into foster care. Luckily, the foster parents were best friends. So they got to stay in contact and babysit their siblings. If they had an Isaiah 117 House ... their story could have been different. Instead of waiting in the office, they would have got to wait in a house, people loving on them and eating their favorite food, and it would have just totally changed how their removal day felt.”
Another speaker was Isaiah 117 House volunteer Jeff Roberts who spoke about the impact volunteering with Isaiah 117 House has had on him.
“The major turning point with Isaiah was, well, obviously, the first child that I seen told me this is the path I needed to be on,” Roberts said. “She was a 14-year-old girl. She had made some mistakes, and I said, ‘You’re not the only one that makes mistakes; everyone makes mistakes,’ and she wanted to know more, so we talked a little bit. When she got ready to leave, she turned to her caseworker on the way out the door; she said, ‘after talking to him, she said I found out I’m special; I’m his first.’ After that, I realized that I needed to be these kids’ first. The first person to love on them, the first person to give them a new article of clothing, the first person to give them a new toy, and the first to open my kitchen and allow them to have whatever they like, the first person to say, ‘Hey, let’s get dinner; let me go get you what you would like to eat.’ That is the ministry that is spoken through Isaiah House 117.”
Paulson said that in addition to breaking ground, the organization also plans to raise enough funds for the first year’s budget before opening.
Anyone interested in contributing to the Hawkins and Hancock County Chapter of Isaiah 117 House in any way should visit its Facebook page or website.