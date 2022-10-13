ROGERSVILLE — Representatives of Hawkins County Emergency Medical Services and Camp Hope spoke to the county commission last month about future requests for funding from the county’s Baby Doe opioid lawsuit settlement.
The two groups addressed the commission at its last meeting on Sept. 26.
The county received a total of $1.65 million from the settlement and has distributed a total of $1 million to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Drug Fund, Isaiah 117 House and the Northeast Tennessee Regional Treatment Center.
Hawkins County EMS
Hawkins County EMS Assistant Director Paul Lutz told the commission that his agency plans to give a presentation at the next Budget Committee meeting.
“As we understand it, the Baby Doe money is to assist with the impact the opioid pandemic has and continues to create,” Lutz said. “Hawkins County EMS performs an average of 700 drug-related responses per year. The number of drug-related responses has increased by at least 200% over the last 10 years.
“Basically, the citizens of the county are, in a sense, crying out for help. They have overdosed on opioids and require lifesaving treatment that requires special skills, knowledge and equipment.”
Lutz said some individuals require more than one specific treatment and cost EMS hundreds of dollars in supplies with “hope of a successful outcome.”
Camp Hope
A representative of Camp Hope, Emily Morley, also addressed the commission.
Camp Hope is a nonprofit that has served more than 5,000 children between the ages of 6 and 17 since its inception in 2012. Camp Hope is a year-round organization that hosts several summer camps in June and July, as well as other activities such as a corn maze.
Camp Hope does not charge for its camp events.
“Camp Hope has served as a place of refuge for children who have endured unimaginable circumstances,” Morley said. “Over the last decade, our counselors, interns and volunteers have been able to love on kids that have suffered physical and emotional abuse, kids from broken homes and kids from homes that suffer from chemical dependency and drug abuse.
“Even in my own personal experience as a volunteer, I’ve been able to counsel young women that have endured various forms of sexual abuse. Furthermore, the camp has become a DCS checkpoint, allowing many children to be removed from circumstances of abuse and neglect.”
Morley said Camp Hope teaches children that their lives matter.
“I would urge you to remember that these children aren’t strangers; they’re your neighbors,” Morley said. “Our goal at Camp Hope is to show these kids that there is more hope, more love, more life, and more good than they could ever imagine.”
Morley said Camp Hope plans to submit a request for $250,000 of the county’s settlement funds. The money would be used to fund operational costs and expansion opportunities.
Morley said the money would be used to build more cabins so more kids can visit Camp Hope, which always has a waitlist. The nonprofit also plans to update and expand some activities, including the zipline.
EMS will make its presentation to the Budget Committee at its meeting on Oct. 17.