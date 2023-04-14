Local News Logo

A structure fire in Hawkins County left one person with severe burns and two people unaccounted for, according to a Friday afternoon press release from the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office.

On April 14, Hawkins County dispatchers received a call of a structure fire at the 300 block of Chelaque Estates in Mooresburg. Fire, EMS and law enforcement arrived on scene.

