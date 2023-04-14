featured Hawkins dispatchers respond to structure fire in Mooresburg STAFF REPORT Apr 14, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A structure fire in Hawkins County left one person with severe burns and two people unaccounted for, according to a Friday afternoon press release from the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office.On April 14, Hawkins County dispatchers received a call of a structure fire at the 300 block of Chelaque Estates in Mooresburg. Fire, EMS and law enforcement arrived on scene. The home was completely engulfed. One victim was air lifted with severe burns, and two more victims are unaccounted for, the press release stated.This is an ongoing investigation between the fire department, sheriff's office and TBI. No other information will be released at this time. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Journalism Law Police LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you ON AIR Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Kingsport Times News 701 Lynn Garden, Kingsport, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.