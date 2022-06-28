ROGERSVILLE — Deputies with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the director of Hawkins County 911 recently spoke to members of the County Commission about pay scale struggles.
At the budget hearing on June 3, the committee decided to add several expenditures to the second draft of the budget.
The additions included balancing the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and 911 pay scale, hiring three courtroom security officers and paying for a full-time maintenance worker at Phipps Bend.
They also voted at the June 22 budget hearing to give Hawkins County 911 an additional $112,000 to institute a 30-year pay scale.
Representatives from 911 and the sheriff’s office spoke about why these expenditures are needed.
Hawkins County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin McGinnis, who works as a corrections officer, spoke about how he cut his medical insurance and moved in with his parents so he could pay bills.
“I’ve been with the sheriff’s office for five years now,” McGinnis said. “I’m actually looking for another job, and I’m not the only one. Other people on my shift are doing the same thing. I love working for the county, but I’m bringing home $804 per paycheck. I’m fixing to get rid of my medical insurance just so I can keep my bills paid. It’s to the point where I’m gonna have to give (my job) up. They’re my family. They treat me all like family, and that’s the main reason why I’ve stayed as long as I have.”
The sheriff’s department is struggling to hire and retain employees.
During the budget committee meeting on June 21, Deputy Chief Tony Allen said they have had some nights with only five people working at the jail. This allows for one person to be on each station and one supervisor to walk around.
During one of these nights, an incident occurred that involved a deputy getting covered in an inmate’s blood and having to be tested for hepatitis C. Deputy and corrections officer Michael Davis said it is a regular thing.
“We had an officer that was covered in blood, and the inmate ended up having hepatitis C, (and) he had to go get tested,” Davis said. “It’s kind of a regular thing. (There’s) gonna be fights there. You have people coming in that are high on drugs, and it’s like a revolving door; they just keep coming. For the pay, it’s really hard.”
Davis said he loves his job but can’t support his family with his paycheck.
“I’ll be honest, I’m scraping the bottom when it comes to being able to stay here, and it really sucks because I love working for the community,” Davis said. “I love working with sheriff’s department; the leadership that we have there is one of the big reasons some of us tried to stay. Because it’s really good compared to some other places I’ve worked. I haven’t found really a whole lot of supervisors that fight the way that they do for everything that we have or what we can get. So, overall, like, I really love working there, but it would, it would really be unfortunate trying to go to a different department or completely changing fields just because I can’t sustain (myself).”
District 5 commissioner Jason Roach presented a statistic to the committee about the sheriff’s office.
“I was given a statistic the other day that I thought was pretty sobering,” Roach said. “Out of everybody that works in Hawkins County (as a police officer), that’s not part of the sheriff’s department, only five of them in all of those departments started outside of Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office. So, what happens is, and I understand why because we hire awesome people and we train them well. So, we get people hired and trained, and after their two years is up, they roll off to Rogersville city or Mount Carmel.”
Roach said that while the county may not be able to compete with other departments, changing the pay scale may help keep the people they have.
Currently, deputies with the sheriff’s office are paid $12.44 an hour. The commission gave the sheriff’s office $150,000 in the new budget to raise the starting pay to $15 an hour.
The committee also approved a 7% raise for all county employees, which will affect the deputies.
In addition to the sheriff’s department, Hawkins County 911 is also struggling to keep and hire employees. The 911 Director, Lynn Campbell, said he doesn’t have enough people to cover every shift in July.
“As of June 30, we are officially under a minimum staffing level; we won’t have enough people to cover every shift with two dispatchers,” Campbell said. “Right now, all of my administration is working shifts, including myself; I went on shift this morning.”
Campbell has received the funding needed from the committee in the budget’s next draft to institute a 30-year pay scale in the future.
He said this pay scale has longevity built into it.
Campbell also suggested sitting down with the budget committee to develop a funding formula for yearly contributions.
The budget committee has not made any new revenue decisions and will meet on July 7 to discuss revenue.