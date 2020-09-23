ROGERSVILLE — Government employees in Hawkins County may get the same COVID “hazard pay” bonus that was approved last month for the sheriff’s staff, but it will put a deeper dent into the county’s 2020-21 deficit budget.
At its Aug. 24 meeting, the Hawkins County Commission voted to award all full-time Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office employees a one time $1,000 coronavirus hazard pay bonus, as well as $500 for part-time employees. The commission also voted to increase the HCSO’s budgeted salary increases for the fiscal year from 1.6% to 5%.
As a result of that and other spending increases approved on Aug. 24, Hawkins County’s general fund deficit for 2020-21 rose to $870,000 in the approved budget.
Also due to actions on Aug. 24 and earlier, the commission had spent all but $86,000 of the $1.17 million Local Support Grant (LSG) awarded by Gov. Bill Lee to assist counties with COVID-19 issues.
Resolution increases budget deficit by $92,000
On Monday, the commission’s Budget Committee voted 5-1 in favor of recommending the new resolution introduced by Commissioner Tom Kern which would provide that same hazard pay bonus to other county employees, including the Solid Waste Department and Highway Department.
The full commission will consider that resolution when it meets in regular session on Sept. 28 beginning at 6 p.m.
Hawkins County Finance Director Eric Buchanan told the Budget Committee on Monday, 137 full-time employees and 38 part times employees would receive the hazard pay under the proposed resolution.
The cost of the proposed bonuses was estimated at $156,000, plus social security and workman’s comp benefits which were estimated at about $22,000, for a total cost of $178,000.
Buchanan noted that the new bonuses eliminate the rest of the LSG, plus increase the 2020-21 county budget deficit, which was already at $870,000 by approximately $92,000.
25% in some county offices tested positive
The only no vote was made by Commissioner Charlie Thacker.
“I didn’t vote for that (HCSO hazard pay on Aug. 24) because I felt like we were picking one entity out, rather than all county employees,” Thacker said. “I knew the courthouse, the health department, the highway department — all them were left out when the amendment was made in that resolution. This will take care of it.”
Thacker added, “I knew there was some in (the county clerk’s) office that had it, one or two in the highway department had it, and maybe one or two here (in the mayor’s office). I knew other entities in the county had it.”
Upon casting his “no” vote, however, Thacker stated, “I didn’t vote for the other one so I’m not going to vote for this one.”
In his resolution, Kern notes that many Hawkins County offices were directly affected by COVID-19, and some offices had as many as 25% of their staff test positive. The resolution further states that other offices had to require employee testing to ensure their safety as well as the safety of citizens who use those offices.
Commissioner Bob Edens added, “Nobody wants to take it out of the undesignated fund balance, but in order to be fair to everybody and show that we are interested in the entire county instead of just a few people, I think we should go ahead and do it, be done with it, and move on.”