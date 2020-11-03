ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County topped its 2016 presidential election early voting numbers by more than 3,000 votes, with 46.5% of the county’s 34,477 registered voters having already cast their ballots heading into election day on Tuesday.
Hawkins County ended early voting last week with 16,030 votes cast, eclipsing the 12,993 that were cast in early voting for the November 2016 election.
The 2020 early voting total also surpassed the two other most recent presidential elections, including 11,078 in 2012, and 12,292 in 2008.
Aside from the state and federal elections on Tuesday’s ballot, every Hawkins County municipality has an election as well, although only Surgoinsville, Church Hill and Mount Carmel have contested races.
Rogersville City School Board of Education incumbent Chairman Reed Matney will be re-elected along with Carol Carpenter Gibson in the two seat race. Current board member Todd Biggs opted not to seek re-election.
Bulls Gap Board of Mayor and Aldermen incumbent Aldermen Susan Williams and Gaylon Williams will also be re-elected without opposition.
There were 2,637 early votes cast in the Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen race, which has the mayor and three alderman seats up for election.
Dennis Deal, who is seeking his sixth term as Church Hill mayor, is being challenged by Mount Carmel police Chief Kenny Lunsford Jr.
There are also four candidates for three alderman seats, including incumbents Tom Kern and James Grigsby, former alderman Gregory “Buck” Tipton and Church Hill Medical Mission office manager Kathy Christian. Longtime alderman and current Vice Mayor Linda Miller chose not to seek re-election.
In Surgoinsville, which had 596 early votes, there are four candidates on the ballot for three available BMA seats including incumbent, longtime alderman and current Vice Mayor Bobby Jarnagin, current Hawkins County Clerk of Courts Randy Collier, Warren C. Bishop and Rita Thompson. Current Aldermen Kenneth Bass and Dale Byington opted not to seek re-election.
Mount Carmel, which had 2,046 early votes, has five candidates for mayor and seven candidates for three available alderman seats.
Among the mayoral candidates are current Mayor Jenifer Williams, current Vice Mayor Pat Stilwell, former Mayor Larry Frost, former Church Hill EMS and human resources director and executive assistant Tina Carico, and John Gibson.
The seven alderman candidates include current Alderman Tresa Mawk, former Aldermen Paul Hale and Carl Wolfe, and Melinda “Mindy” Fleishour, Jim Bare, Darby Patrick, and Gary L. Traylor.
Election Day voting in Tennessee is 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.