MOORESBURG- The Hawkins County Rescue Squad is asking the public for information about a man who was last seen on a raft near the Quarryville Boat Ramp in Mooresburg on Wednesday evening.
The rescue squad went to a call at Cherokee Lake near the Quarryville Boat Ramp in Mooresburg at approximately 7:24 p.m.
Responding units learned that people had seen a male on an inflatable raft in the water alone. Shortly after, first responders located the raft floating in the water. The man was nowhere in sight.
Members of the HCRS, Morristown Emergency and Rescue Squad, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Hawkins County EMS and the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office assisted in search efforts.
Rescuers searched near the last sighting of the man and utilized sonar and other search methods.
At approximately 11:46 p.m., search efforts were suspended, and no other searches are planned at this time.
The missing man is described as a white male with gray hair who appears to be in his 50s. He was last seen between noon and 6:00 p.m. According to the HCRS, the raft that was recovered was blueish in color.
Anyone with any information should call Central Dispatch at 423-272-7121.