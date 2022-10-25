ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission’s Budget Committee reviewed the capital projects list compiled by the mayor’s office to complete repairs and renovations to all county buildings and some properties, which totals approximately $5.7 million for all projects.
The resolution went before the Budget Committee at its last meeting on Oct. 17.
Sarah Davis, the office and project manager for the mayor’s office and the special projects coordinator, presented the resolution and capital projects list, including project estimates for 14 county-owned buildings or properties.
The capital projects list includes every potential issue with county-owned buildings as well as maintenance and new equipment.
The list is normally presented at budget time, but since the county knew it had American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds available, it decided to wait and see if those funds could be used for the needed projects.
Davis said many of these projects have been on the list for at least six to seven years.
“This year, I presented the capital projects sheet, but since there was funding for ARPA money, we were hoping to bite off a lot of these projects we have on our spreadsheet,” Davis said. “I went back and pulled spreadsheets that Miss Leana Roberts had presented to the committee before I got here, and I pulled one from 2015-2016 that had a lot of the same projects that are still on mine. Although we’ve told the committee about it, there are still painting problems. They’ve been pushed down the road since 2015-2016. At some point, we’re going to have to do them, and we’re gonna have to do most all of them.”
Davis also informed the committee that any project over $10,000 has to be bid, and any project over $50,000 has to have an engineer or an architect as the project manager. Normally, an architect’s fee is 10% of the project cost.
In total, the estimated cost for funding the whole list without an architect’s fee is about $5.7 million
There are three projects on the list that are marked as priorities. This includes the Justice Center, the annex building and the courthouse, which together would cost an estimated $2,809,984.54. This does not include an architect’s fee.
Some of the proposed projects on these buildings include fixing several leaks on the roof of the Justice Center ($817,358), new HVAC units for the Justice Center ($698,900), updating the HVAC controls at the courthouse ($35,000), painting the outside wood trim on the face of the courthouse and the steeple ($40,000), replacing windows in the breezeway of the annex building ($75,000), repairing leaks on the annex roof ($176,725) and replacing all the HVAC units in the annex building ($160,000).
The county also has proposed renovating the annex building to close off some of the county offices and make their windows a counter where business can be done, but they don’t have any cost estimates for this renovation.
The project would be funded out of the $11.03 million in ARPA funds the county received. The county only has approximately $5,962,500 left to commit to projects.
Currently, a total of $16,581,492 worth of ARPA requests from organizations like the humane society, EMA and sheriff’s office are pending.
District 4 Commissioner Josh Gilliam said he isn’t for funding all of the capital projects.
“So I’m obviously not against upkeeping our property and our buildings; I want to do that,” Gilliam said. “I think there are some things in here that are urgent and need to be taken care of right away, such as some leaking roofs. That’s only going to add costs later if we don’t take care of it. I completely understand that, but we have a fiduciary responsibility as the Budget Committee, not only to the citizens of the county but to this commission, to ensure that we’re appropriating money and spending money not only wisely but transparently and that we’re doing it responsibly. … So I’m not against every project in this packet, but I am opposed to setting aside the remaining ARPA money to be used on capital projects for county buildings.”
Mayor Mark DeWitte reminded the committee that it had tough decisions to make.
“So if we spend all the requests, we’re in the hole $10.618 million,” DeWitte said. “All of those requests, I would dearly love to fund, but we have to make some decisions, folks, and you are the ones that are going to make the decision as to where that money is going to be allocated. Just as an example, the Humane Society asked for $880,000. We’ve got needs here in the county with buildings that total an estimated $5.7 million; we don’t have to spend that 5.7 in full; we can cut it up a different way if you want to. So we’ve got some work to do, trying to decide where this money is gonna go. There’s lots of good causes out there that we want to fund. So do we take some of this money, fix our buildings before prices go up and get that under control so that it frees up capital money down the road with taxes or do we fund all of these requests and ignore our buildings once again, kick it down the road to when it might be more expensive and have to raise taxes to cover that?”
Budget Committee Chairman and District 5 Commissioner Jason Roach said he wants to try and fund additional projects as well as the priority building projects.
At the end of the meeting, District 1 Commissioner John Gibson made a motion to set aside $3,090,982, which is the Justice Center, plus 10% for an architect. This resolution passed with six yes votes and one no, which was from District 3 Commissioner Danny Alvis.
This resolution will go before the county commission in November.
If passed, it would allow the county to start taking bids for the project and getting more accurate estimates.