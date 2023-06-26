ROGERSVILLE — Members of the Hawkins County Commission plan to contact Hawkins County municipalities to discuss partnering with the county and the Hawkins County Emergency Medical Service in a quasi-governmental joint venture.
In May, Hawkins County EMS Director Jason Murrell informed the budget committee that they couldn’t maintain five 24/7 ambulances without additional funding.
Murrell said he’s losing employees to nearby agencies with higher wages, which is increasing his overtime costs. This brought on the idea of a joint venture with the county.
The joint venture aims to bring in TCRS (Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System) state retirement benefits for medics, which is expected to be a major retention incentive. This would also make Hawkins County EMS eligible for grant funding.
Hawkins County Mayor Mark DeWitte said this would help EMS continue providing needed services.
“Unicoi County kind of went through the same thing that we’re going through,” DeWitte said. “We’ve got an EMS service that’s good. They’re losing folks. The pay is not right. They’re not on TCRS.”
The Public Safety Committee met on June 16 to hear from Washington County EMS Chief Dan Wheeley, who helped Unicoi EMS set up their service when the private owners pulled out with about one week’s notice.
Washington County EMS, which is a quasi-governmental joint venture with Johnson City and Washington County, operated in Unicoi County while helping them establish their own agency.
“Washington County/Johnson City EMS is a nonprofit, quasi-governmental entity,” Wheeley said. “We have our own board of directors, we operate independently of the city and county, but our board is appointed by the city and county and has representatives from the city and county commissions on that. Because we’re a joint venture of the city and county, we have the benefit of TCRS because we are a quasi-governmental entity.”
When they established Unicoi EMS’ joint venture, they created a population-based funding formula.
“(The cities and county) only fund that portion of the budget that is the gap between the revenue they (Unicoi EMS) generate and what it takes to actually operate,” Wheeley said. “If there’s growth in Unicoi County EMS, the payer mix changes up. If things change and they generate more money, then the contributions from those (cities and county) go down.”
Wheeley said that since the establishment of its agency about three years ago, Unicoi County EMS has been doing fine.
“They’re financially stable,” Wheeley said. “They’re not begging and scraping to figure out how they’re going to make their budget.”
The Public Safety Committee asked Murrell to develop a proposed budget for the joint venture and present it back to the committee.
Meanwhile, DeWitte said he would begin a conversation with the five Hawkins County municipalities to gauge their interest in participating.