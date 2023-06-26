Local News Graphic

ROGERSVILLE — Members of the Hawkins County Commission plan to contact Hawkins County municipalities to discuss partnering with the county and the Hawkins County Emergency Medical Service in a quasi-governmental joint venture.

In May, Hawkins County EMS Director Jason Murrell informed the budget committee that they couldn’t maintain five 24/7 ambulances without additional funding.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you