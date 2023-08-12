ROGERSVILLE — Employees of the Hawkins County Emergency Medical Service have submitted a vote of no confidence to the EMS board and given a one-month notice of resignation because of the board’s recent actions.
QUASI-GOVERNMENTAL AGREEMENT
The EMS is currently working with Hawkins County to establish a quasi-governmental agreement, which would allow EMS workers to qualify for retirement coverage through the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System. The agreement would be among EMS, the county and existing municipalities.
Hawkins County started this process because of issues EMS was having with staffing due to benefits and lower pay. While the full details are still being worked out, the agreement would most likely include contributions based on population to help Hawkins County EMS stay afloat.
EMS BOARD
The Hawkins County EMS board has been working with the county to establish the agreement. At its last meeting, held Monday, Aug. 7, the nine-member board passed a motion showing their support of the agreement.
The current EMS board is made up of seven Hawkins County Rescue Squad members, a fire representative and a health care representative.
The Hawkins County Rescue Squad and Hawkins County EMS are separate entities. EMS employees are required to have a medical license and can give medical care to patients, while the rescue squad assists in rescue efforts without needing a medical license.
BOARD DISCUSSION
After its Monday night meeting, the EMS board entered into an executive session, where they voted to demote a supervisor. They asked EMS Director Jason Murrell to inform this employee, but Murrell said they gave him no concrete explanation as to why.
Murrell said he was stunned by this decision.
“I was shocked by this disciplinary action that they had voted upon,” Murrell said. “That employee has done nothing out of what he’s been asked to do by me. He goes the extra mile to help this service to make sure that we continue to progress and that we are following the guidelines that we are required to follow. He tremendously helps our service, just like the other shift supervisors do.”
Murrell said the original reason for the demotion given by the board was “shady stuff.” On Tuesday morning, he was told it was for personal complaints during a meeting with employees and Hawkins County Mayor Mark DeWitte. At another meeting of board members and the mayor later in the week, Murrell said he was told it was for personnel issues.
Many employees heard about the board’s decision. They even returned to Monday’s meeting after the executive session to support Murrell’s decision not to carry out the board’s wishes.
Since Monday, the EMS board president has resigned, according to Murrell, and one member has taken a leave of absence.
Murrell added that later in the week, after the board’s meeting with the mayor, board members had another meeting in the parking lot of the mayor’s office, where they elected Jeff Hilton as the new EMS board president.
NO CONFIDENCE
Murrell said the EMS employees turned in a vote of no confidence to the EMS board on Thursday and asked that the current board step down.
“The employees are saying that they want the board changed,” Murrell said. “They want the board members currently on the board to relinquish their position. They believe the board needs to be restructured so it’s a board that they feel will support them in progressing and moving forward.”
In the signed document, employees stated that the feel the board has created a hostile work environment and utilized retaliation, intimidation and oppression tactics.
Murrell said employees expressed issues with board members using their position to exert control on the job.
“From what I’ve been told, they feel that some of the board members overuse that title outside of these walls,” Murrell said. “There’s been some discussion of board members using their title toward employees to get them to do what they’ve asked them to do on a call.”
In addition to the vote of no confidence, employees have also turned in a one-month resignation, stating they will leave if changes are not made. Murrell said he had heard talk of a possible amendment being added to the resignation but has not received any official documentation.
EMPLOYEE STATEMENTS
EMS employees expressed in meetings this week that they want to continue serving the citizens of Hawkins County but say they also want respect from the board that oversees them.
“They don’t want to do anything,” Murrell said. “There’s a reason why they’re still here. For a lot of them, this is their county. They live here, and they have family who live here. They don’t want to see somebody suffer because of this decision, but they need to be respected.”
In a group statement made to a Times News reporter, employees said they support the development of the quasi-governmental agreement.
EMS FUTURE
Murrell said the employee and board issues have not impacted services. They continue to serve the county and will do so as long as they can, Murrell said.
DeWitte said he is working on setting up a meeting of the Hawkins County Commission’s Public Safety Committee to inform them of the recent developments. DeWitte also said he is working with EMS to develop alternate service options if the employees resign.
Murrell is communicating with the EMS board to set up an emergency meeting to inform them of the employees’ decisions.