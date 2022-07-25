ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County’s E-911 is so understaffed that administrators are having to pick up shifts answering calls in dispatch.
Normally the Hawkins County Emergency Communications District has eight full-time dispatchers, but the agency currently has only five.
“It’s the pay and the stress of the job,” E-911 Director Lynn Campbell said. “When people can drive 30 minutes either way and make two or three more dollars on the hour, [that’s what they would rather do].”
The starting pay rate for a dispatcher in the county is $13 an hour with a 50-cent raise after six months of training. The regional average is about $15 an hour.
Campbell said the pressure of the job is another reason the agency has difficulty hiring dispatchers.
“A lot of people think that dispatchers are basically just sitting with a home telephone waiting for it to ring, but in reality, they’re sitting there with five computer screens in front of them,” Campbell said.
“The first call they answer could be trouble breathing. They can hang up with that and on their next call they have somebody in cardiac arrest or an individual wanting to commit suicide, and there’s no break time. It’s just one call right after the other. So, I mean, it’s a very stressful job.”
Campbell said he has to put the business side of the agency on hold when he works shifts in dispatch.
“The days that I’m not on shift, I’m in the office doing the director work,” Campbell said. “As a director, I handle the business’ day-to-day operations, what makes it run. So when I’m on shift, I can’t do that because I can’t do both at the same time. So basically, the business part just gets put on hold when I have to work in dispatch.”
Campbell said the state pays for 911, which is the equipment required for people to be able to call the emergency line.
“State funding was never intended to fund dispatching,” Campbell said. “So the $182,000 that the county gives us every year is to fund dispatch. It’s basically supposed to fund the operational cost of the employees. So a 911 district can get by with one person, and that’s the director if they only do 911, just to make sure that the equipment works.”
In some places like Kingsport, dispatch is provided by the responding agencies, but in Hawkins County, the system is consolidated and does direct dispatching. Hawkins County E-911 provides dispatching services for 22 agencies.
“We are the lowest paid 911 center that direct dispatches,” Campbell said.
Campbell also said he is required to set aside funds in the event that any of the 911 equipment needs to be repaired or replaced.
“We have to keep enough money in reserves that if our radio system goes down, then we have the money to replace it,” Campbell said. “If our phone system goes down, we have to replace it immediately. It’s not the same for the county; if a truck tears up, they can just not fix it for a couple months until they find money. We can’t do that.”
In the most recent draft of the county’s 2022-2023 budget, E-911 is to receive approximately $400,000 to increase its starting pay to $15 an hour. Campbell said that is recurring funding.
Campbell said it is important to have a certain number of dispatchers in order to prevent delays that could be critical in a time-sensitive emergency.
“Once staffing gets to a critical level, you might be waiting for the phone to be answered,” Campbell said. “Your call is not gonna go unanswered because a 911 call will always get answered, but it might not be the right county. So, if we’re so busy that we don’t answer the phone after so many rings, then it rolls over to Grainger County. This keeps delaying your call because all Grainger County is going to do is just refer back to us, and if we’re still busy at that time, it’s going back to Grainger County. So if you’re experiencing a critical event such as a cardiac arrest or you’re involved in a motor vehicle accident, time is of the essence.”
The Hawkins County Commission will vote on the 2022- 2023 budget on Monday.