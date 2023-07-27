ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County District Seven Commissioner Joey Maddox submitted his letter of resignation Thursday morning so, among other things, he could spend more time with his grandchildren.
Hawkins County Mayor Mark DeWitte announced the news at the Hawkins County Industrial Board meeting. DeWitte said it’s hard to lose a commissioner on a small-sized commission.
“We're gonna take it as it comes and get somebody in there,” DeWitte said. “It’s kind of hard to lose somebody on a 14-member commission. When we had 21, it wasn't as bad.”
Maddox was serving his first term on the commission, representing District Seven, which includes Cherokee, St. Clair, Persia and Bulls Gap. His last day will be July 31. Maddox served on the commission for about 11 months and was part of six of the commission’s 14 committees.
In his letter of resignation, Maddox said that between his full-time job as sheriff’s deputy and spending quality time with his family, he doesn’t feel he can give his all to serving on the commission. He said his grandchildren were a big part of his decision.
“I have a full-time job, and God and my family comes first; therefore, I cannot give 100% to the residents in my district,” Maddox stated. “Just the other day, I was playing with my grandson, and my phone kept ringing with complaints from citizens I represent. My grandson told me to put my phone down and play with him, and this made my heart sink. Our grandsons are our world, and I am going to watch them grow up.”
Maddox said it has been an honor to serve on the commission, and he hopes he served his community well during his time as a commissioner.
Fellow district seven commissioner Robbie Palmer said Maddox faithfully served the district.
“He honorably and faithfully served, and District Seven should be honored to have had him,” Palmer said. “I respect his decision and know it was probably long thought out. No one should be ashamed to do what’s best for their family.”
DeWitte said the county would start accepting nominations to replace Maddox. To be eligible to serve in the position, the person must be a resident of Hawkins County living in District Seven.
Nominations can be submitted to DeWitte at mark.dewitte@hawkinscountytn.gov. The commission will vote on the nominations to fill the position at one of its upcoming meetings.