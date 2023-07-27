Joey Maddox

ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County District Seven Commissioner Joey Maddox submitted his letter of resignation Thursday morning so, among other things, he could spend more time with his grandchildren.

Hawkins County Mayor Mark DeWitte announced the news at the Hawkins County Industrial Board meeting. DeWitte said it’s hard to lose a commissioner on a small-sized commission.

