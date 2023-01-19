A Hawkins County panel has noted safety deficiencies, such as the metal detector being inside the courtroom, at the Church Hill city-county building. Other issues include a lack of meeting space for attorneys and clients and a lack of space for holding inmates.
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Courtroom Security Committee will submit a report to the full county commission at its next meeting on Monday expressing safety concerns about the Church Hill courtroom and recommending funding for metal detectors.
The committee, which met on Tuesday, discussed the purpose of the panel, what security is required, and various safety concerns.
Required Security Measures
According to Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Lt. James Woods, when it comes to courtroom security, the county is supposed to provide seven things:
Silent panic buttons
A bulletproof judge’s bench and court clerk work area
The availability of armed, uniformed guards during court
Court security training for officers and annual safety briefings for judicial and courthouse staff
A minimum of two handheld metal detector wands
Signage explaining search procedures and prohibited items
Handheld inspection or security mirrors
Hawkins County Status
Woods informed the panel that the county currently meets those requirements. The county also recently added permanent guards for the main courthouse in Rogersville.
Woods said that he had submitted a request for American Rescue Plan Act funds to update the courthouse security plan by purchasing electronics, cameras, new metal detectors and a full body scanner.
Church Hill Court Concerns
The committee also discussed safety concerns about the courtroom in Church Hill at the city-county building.
Those concerns included that the room is set up more as a BMA meeting room than a courtroom, the metal detector being inside the courtroom, the lack of meeting space for attorneys and clients, and a lack of space for holding inmates.
District Attorney Dan Armstrong said members of his staff are concerned for their safety in the courtroom.
The panel also discussed compliance with security requirements in the Church Hill courtroom.
Reporting to the Commission
The committee will submit its conclusions to the county commission at its next meeting. The committee is not authorized to make decisions about security, only recommendations for the commission to consider.