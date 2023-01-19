ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Courtroom Security Committee will submit a report to the full county commission at its next meeting on Monday expressing safety concerns about the Church Hill courtroom and recommending funding for metal detectors.

The committee, which met on Tuesday, discussed the purpose of the panel, what security is required, and various safety concerns.

