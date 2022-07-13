KINGSPORT — Hawkins County District 1 Commissioner Syble Vaughn Trent has been elected vice president of the East Tennessee Directors for the Tennessee County Commissioners Association.
Trent was elected to the position at the TCCA Post Legislative Conference, which was held in Gatlinburg in May.
Trent, who represents the Mount Carmel and Allandale area, said she was honored to be appointed to the position.
“It feels great to be elected vice president,” Trent said. “Nobody in Hawkins County has held this position. It was an honor to be chosen. Not many women are on the board of directors.”
Trent has been involved with the TCCA since she first got into county government about 16 years ago. Throughout her time as a part of the TCCA, Trent has served on the following committees: finance, governmental affairs, membership, transportation and veterans.
As vice president, Trent will attend meetings where commissioners from across the state meet to discuss bills and how they affect the different counties represented.
“I am proud to represent Allendale and Mount Carmel as well as the whole county in this position,” Trent said.
The TCCA works with many different parts of the Tennessee government, including the Tennessee General Assembly, the governor’s office and all of the state departments.
TCCA works to promote a more efficient county government by giving officials access to information and educational resources.
Trent is the only commissioner from Hawkins County on the TCCA Board of Directors.