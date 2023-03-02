ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission voted Monday on four American Rescue Plan Act fund-related resolutions, including one pertaining to the Pink Hill Water project.
Resolutions
The first resolution was to allocate $430,000 to pay for a water project in Pink Hill that would provide around 50 households with potable water.
The Scott County Public Service Authority would supply the water, extending its water line across the state line by about two miles. Since the Scott County PSA does its own construction, the project is cheaper than it would be in other locations.
Residents in the Pink Hill community have not had access to potable water for decades.
The resolution was passed unanimously.
The second resolution was to allocate $80,000 for the property assessor to purchase new vehicles. This resolution passed unanimously as well.
The third resolution also pertained to vehicles and allocated $75,000 to the Emergency Management Agency for new trucks.
EMA Director Jamie Miller told the commission that the agency’s current fleet is comprised of older, high-mileage trucks that don’t run very well.
This resolution passed unanimously.
The final resolution was to allocate $370,000 to the county highway department for new equipment, including a paver. This resolution also passed unanimously.
County ARPA funds
Hawkins County originally received $11,030,015 in ARPA funds. To date, is has allocated $8,642,500, which leaves $2,387,515.
Currently, there is $5,188,153.93 in pending ARPA requests from several organizations.
During the last Budget Committee meeting, commissioners voted to move three ARPA resolutions forward to allocate $274,083 for a radio system update for the county, approximately $279,000 for a backup 911 center, and $97,208.24 to update the county phone system.
All of those resolutions will go before the full commission in March.