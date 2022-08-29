ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission is set to consider two resolutions on allocating a total of $500,000 of the money the county received from the Baby Doe opioid lawsuit settlement.

Last month, the panel voted to give $400,000 of the Baby Doe funds to the Northeast Tennessee Regional Drug Treatment Facility, leaving a balance of approximately $1.2 million.

