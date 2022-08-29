ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission is set to consider two resolutions on allocating a total of $500,000 of the money the county received from the Baby Doe opioid lawsuit settlement.
Last month, the panel voted to give $400,000 of the Baby Doe funds to the Northeast Tennessee Regional Drug Treatment Facility, leaving a balance of approximately $1.2 million.
The county originally received $1,657,904.91 from the lawsuit.
At its Monday meeting, commissioners will consider two resolutions to donate more of the settlement money to drug- related causes.
The first resolution proposes giving $300,000 to Isaiah 117 House, which recently started a chapter for Hawkins and Hamblen counties. The organization provides children in foster care a place to stay until they can get a placement.
Commissioner Keith Gibson submitted the proposal.
“This lawsuit was called the Baby Doe opioid lawsuit, and I don’t think this money couldn’t go anywhere better than to these kids who are the casualties of this (problem),” Gibson said.
In the committee meeting on Aug. 15, Commissioner Charles Thacker suggested that the commission specify the donation is a one-time contribution, which Gibson said he supported.
The second resolution proposes to give $200,000 to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office drug fund. The resolution was submitted by Commissioner Glenda Davis.
Commissioner Jason Roach said he felt fighting the problem on multiple fronts is a good idea.
“We fight at the felony level, which is what we’re doing with the Northeast treatment facility, and then we fight it for the children of the victims of the opioid crisis, and then now we’re looking at fighting it on the enforcement side,” he said.
Eric Buchanan, the county’s director of accounts and budgets, said the fund has a low balance, and he noted that the resolution could help.
“We didn’t give it anything this year, and this would be an infusion of cash that could sustain that drug fund for years to come. So I spoke to Commissioner Davis about this resolution, and her intent was not to buy $200,000 worth of stuff. It was to bolster the fund balance so the operation could continue to exist,” he said.
If both resolutions pass, the county would have almost $760,000 remaining of the settlement money.