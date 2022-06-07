ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission voted to include a 7% raise for all county employees in its second draft of the 2022-23 budget, as well as give the sheriff’s office money to raise wages and provide E-911 with the funds to hire two more 911 operators.
The Hawkins County Commission’s Budget Committee held its hearing on June 3 to discuss what they wanted to include in the second draft of the budget.
The first draft estimated that the county would receive $17,580,960 in revenue, which in comparison to last year’s budget is an increase of $9,812.
The first draft also estimated a total of $19,586,934 in expenditures, a deficit of approximately $2 million. The total number of estimated expenditures compared to last year’s budget is a decrease of $88,936.
The committee first began by discussing a pay increase for all county employees of either 5%, 7% or 9%.
Director of accounts and budgets for the Hawkins County mayor’s office, Eric Buchanan, estimated that a 7% raise would cost the county $561,000 on the general fund budget and $44,000 on the solid waste budget.
Budget committee member and District Five Commissioner Jason Roach advocated for employees to receive a 9% raise.
“I think we’re getting really great services at a value that’s to our benefit right now because our employees are working for a lot less money than I think they should,” Roach said. “For us to be able to fund our general fund, the way it needs to be funded for us to be able to account for long- term growth and not just trying to get through to the next budget, it will cost me an extra $80 a year, that’s $4.50 a month extra. I would pay so that we can have some long-term growth in Hawkins County.”
The committee voted to approve a 9% raise, but the motion failed and instead they passed a motion to give all employees a 7% raise.
The commission also spoke with Chief Deputy Tony Allen about the struggles facing the Hawkins County Jail. Currently, the jail is down to 10 corrections officers, who are currently paid $12.53 an hour, which is lower than other departments in the area.
“Carter County, at this time, is 33 positions down,” Allen said. “They’re paying their patrol officers overtime to run the jail. We’re getting close to that, and it’s going to cost us a fortune. This is why I’m asking you to consider granting Sheriff Lawson’s request and let him fix his pay scale. I believe Hawkins County could be the county everybody wants to work for in corrections. It’s an awesome facility up there, and the sheriff keeps it clean. I like to be the guy that whenever I stand up and say, ‘Yeah, I work for Hawkins County, we’re full.’ I wanna be that guy for the sheriff.”
Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson requested $150,000 from the commission to raise his employees to a base pay of $15 an hour and put the detectives on a pay scale. The committee unanimously voted to include this request in the second draft of the budget.
Hawkins County 911 Director Lynn Campbell also requested funds from the commission to equalize pay and two additional dispatchers.
“The school shooting in Texas, there are about 26,000 people in that county, and they only work two dispatchers per shift,” Campbell said. “There was some balls dropped somewhere in that call, and we don’t want to be those people here. So they only have 26,000 people in their county, and we have 56,000 people.”
Currently, the 911 office only has two dispatchers working per shift, but they hope to increase this to four dispatchers.
The budget committee also voted to grant Campbell’s request for $120,000.
The committee also approved paying for a full-time maintenance employee at Phipps Bend Industrial Park as well as contributing $55,000 to the Emergency Management Agency to buy new vehicles.
The budget committee did not discuss revenues at this meeting. The committee will meet again later this month to review the second draft of the budget.
While they haven’t announced how they plan to fix the budget deficit, commissioners estimate that they will have $7,591,775 in the unassigned fund balance for the 2022-23 year.