ROGERSVILLE - The Hawkins County Commission passed a resolution to reinstate the Ad Hoc Committee that was dismissed last month.
The Ad Hoc Committee, which is made up of four citizens and three commissioners, was appointed in March 2021 to gather information and make resolutions about how to spend the federal American Rescue Plan Act Covid relief funds.
Last month, commission Chairman Rick Brewer dismissed the committee. District Seven Commissioner Michael Herrell submitted the resolution to reinstate the committee.
For the resolution to pass, two thirds of the commission needed to vote yes. The resolution passed Monday night with 18 yes votes and two no votes from Rick Brewer and Keith Gibson.
Gibson said he voted no because he believed the ad hoc committee would make decisions about the $1.4 million remaining and not the $10 million they moved into the general fund.
Additionally, the commission tabled a resolution to reduce the wheel tax by $10 until after the budget committee’s hearings.
Many commissioners said the resolution was submitted at a bad time and that the commission did not know how much money in revenue they would be losing this year.
District Five Commissioner Jason Roach said that by his calculations, the commission’s expenditures have increased by 3.7%, while revenue has increased by 2.2%.
“At some point, our expenditures are going to outpace our revenue with the current amount of revenue that we have in place right now; it’s going to happen,” Roach said. “There’s an inflation economy out there, and I will say I voted to bring this resolution out the budget committee because I felt like the taxpayers owed an explanation. I don’t support the resolution in the commission, but I supported it coming out budget committee because I felt like we needed to discuss it. But if we continue on, it’s not going to be very much time before our expenditures are going to outpace our revenue.”
District Four Commissioner Valerie Goins spoke about waiting until the budget hearings.
“We do not know where our fund balance stands, we do not know what our line items are gonna look like, we need to wait into the budget committee budget hearings and see where we’re at,” Goins said.
District Five Commissioner Mark DeWitte made a motion to table this resolution until after the budget hearings, which passed 14 to 6.
The commission was also set to discuss a resolution about four water projects, but this resolution was pulled by DeWitte until they see what grant money is available to fund the projects.