ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission voted at its last meeting to fund several projects across the county to provide citizens with clean drinking water.
The commission discussed the resolution at its regular meeting on July 25.
The resolution included cost details on seven proposed projects across the county, including three for Persia Utility District and four projects for the First Utility District.
The Persia Utility District projects are the Austin Mill project, which will cost approximately $155,820; the McKinney Chapel project, which will cost approximately $206,448; and the Treatment Plant/River project, which will cost approximately $99,817.
All the projects proposed for the Persia Utility District will cost a grand total of approximately $462,085.
Projects in the First Utility District are on Mount Zion Road, which will cost approximately $357,800; Tipton Lane, which will cost approximately $357,800; Looney’s Gap Road, which will cost approximately $267,900; and Cold Springs Road, which will cost approximately $321,400.
All the projects proposed for the First Utility District will cost a grand total of approximately $1,304,900.
The resolution also included three additional projects: New Salem at Caney Creek, Upper Beech Creek and Pink Hill. Scott County has offered to put in 52 taps for the Pink Hill project for approximately $427,940.
Over the past few months, the different utility districts have been completing scorecards for the water projects. This will help the state decide what water projects they want to fund.
At the meeting, District 3 Commissioner Charles Housewright said he was informed that this scorecard process was completed.
The resolution stated that the projects will be funded using ARPA funds or any other water funding the county may receive.
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has $6.2 million set aside to fund potable water projects across the state.
If Hawkins County receives this grant money, it will be used to pay for the projects instead of the ARPA funds, which would most likely be used as a match for the grant.
The resolution passed with 18 yes votes, one no vote, one abstained vote and one absent.
