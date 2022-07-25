featured breaking Hawkins County Commission passes budget with 15-cent tax increase, 9% employee raise TESSA WORLEY tworley@timesnews.net Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Jul 25, 2022 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Breaking news Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission voted to raise the county property tax rate by 15 cents at its meeting Monday night.The property tax increase, the first since 2011, will cost the average homeowner about $42 per year.The resolution was passed with 14 yes votes and six no votes.The decision to raise taxes was made because of the 2022-2023 budget’s $3.2 million deficit. The tax increase will bring in approximately $1.6 million in revenue for the county.The commission also voted to change the 7% county employee raise to 9%. The raise passed with 13 yes votes and six no votes. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. A motion was made for a 12% county employee raise, but it failed with five yes votes and 14 no votes.This new 9% raise will cost the county about $200,000.After the tax increase and the employee raises, the budget deficit will be about $1.8 million.The commission passed the 2022-23 budget with 13 yes votes and six no votes.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Vote Tax Politics Work Institutes Finance Budget Employee Raise Increase Hawkins County Commission Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Follow Tessa Worley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video ON AIR