ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission voted this week to hire Community Development Partners to assist with the administration of its American Rescue Plan Act COVID Relief funds.
The commission had submitted a request for services in January to several companies and organizations, but only Community Development Partners responded.
According to the contract, the county will pay the firm $275,000. Community Development Partners will be responsible for planning, project management, file management, project management and reporting/ monitoring services.
The most expensive service is project management, which is valued at $82,500. This includes reviewing contracts and purchasing documents, collecting and evaluating project documents and data and coordinating with the mayor’s office and engineers to formulate and review bids.
Mark DeWitte, chairman of the ad hoc committee formed to address the county’s COVID relief funds, said his panel has known it might need help.
“It’s a huge project, and we’re just a recommending body. We can’t say you have to spend this money,” DeWitte said during Monday’s commission meeting. “We don’t have the knowledge that they have as far as what can be presented and what can’t be presented. From the very first meeting of the ad hoc committee, we started suggesting that we’re going to need somebody to help. I think our consensus was we don’t have the knowledge that it takes to make sure that what we recommend we will meet the requirements.”
As an administrator, Community Development Partners will assist in the management and advise on how the ARPA funds should be administered.
According to a representative of the mayor’s office, hiring this firm is an expected ARPA expense.
“The mayor’s office doesn’t have the time necessary to vet out all these projects were covered up with the day-to-day operations,” the representative said. “So, having somebody else on board when you guys come up with various projects is imperative to us doing this project properly. It is allowable to cover this, and it’s been allowable since the interim final rule, so that’s something there’s never been any question from the US Treasury on whether or not you could hire somebody to help, so it’s a common practice that they expect us to do.”
The commission voted 16-4 in favor of hiring Community Development Partners.