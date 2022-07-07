ROGERSVILLE -- The Hawkins County Commission's Budget Committee met with several local judges at its budget hearings and unanimously voted to contribute $400,000 of its Baby Doe settlement money to the new Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center.
The committee met on July 7 to review its third draft of the budget, as well as make decisions about its Baby Doe money.
Circuit Court Judge Beth Boniface from the 3rd Judicial District and Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street from the 1st Judicial District spoke to the committee about its proposal.
Street told the committee that several cities and counties had already pledged parts of their Baby Doe money to the facility, including the city of Elizabethan, Carter County and Hamblen County.
The committee decided to donate part of the $1.6 million the county received from the Baby Doe lawsuit. The budget committee unanimously voted to contribute $400,000 to the center.
This will also go before the entire commission at its next meeting on July 25.