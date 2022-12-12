Money
Metro Creative

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission Budget Committee has discussed and reviewed all of the Baby Doe lawsuit and American Rescue Plan Act fund requests they have received.

The committee met on Dec. 8 in a workshop meeting to look over and review all of the requests but not make any decisions.

