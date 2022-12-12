ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission Budget Committee has discussed and reviewed all of the Baby Doe lawsuit and American Rescue Plan Act fund requests they have received.
The committee met on Dec. 8 in a workshop meeting to look over and review all of the requests but not make any decisions.
THREE FUNDS
Hawkins County received $11,030,015 in federal ARPA COVID relief funds. They split these funds into two separate accounts. A total of $10 million was set aside, and it has fewer restrictions on its usage.
The remaining $1,030,015 is restricted funds, and government officials will highly vet any requests from this fund before approval.
The committee also reviewed requests for the $1.6 million they received from the Baby Doe Opioid settlement lawsuit.
ARPA UNRESRICTED ALLOCATIONS
From the $10 million of unrestricted ARPA funds the county set aside, they have allocated $6.75 million.
As of December 2022, the commission has allocated money from the unrestricted ARPA funds to the following organizations and groups:
- Hawkins County Schools CTE Expansion: $2 million
- Hawkins County Fire Departments for Turnout Gear: $1.5 million
- Stanley Valley Fire Hydrants: $60,000
- Vans for VFW Funeral Detail: $90,000
- Hawkins County Buildings: $3.1 million
- This leaves a remaining total of $3.25 million left to allocate.
ARPA UNRESTRICTED REQUESTS
Several organizations and groups have requested money from the unrestricted ARPA fund for various reasons. Several organizations corrected their requested amounts at the workshop meeting to reflect current prices.
As of December 2022, all told $12,642,502 of the unrestricted ARPA funds have been requested by the following organizations and groups:
- Church Hill Fire Dept.: $125,000
- Church Hill Rescue Squad: $80,000
- E911: $565,545
- Hawkins County Emergency Medical Services: $618,000
- General Sessions Court: $250,000
- Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency – Radios: $522,775
- Hawkins County EMA – Truck: $75,000
- Hawkins County Humane Society: $880,000
- Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office – Courthouse Security: $295,644
- Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office – Jail: $162,119
- Holston Electric Cooperative: $200,000
- Hawkins County Volunteer Firefighters Association: $25,985
- Hawkins County Buildings: $5,728,443
- Purchase the Civis Bank Building: $585,000
- Sheriff’s Department for vehicles: $1,400,000
- Assessor of Property – Vehicles: $80,000
- Highway Department: $699,000
- Hawkins County Rescue Squad: $350,000
If funded in total, the county would be short $9,392,502, so the county commission budget committee members must decide to whom to allocate the remaining funds.
ARPA UNRESTRICTED FUNDING SUGGESTIONS
At the workshop meeting, Hawkins County Mayor Mark DeWitte suggested how the funds could be dispersed. At the end of the meeting, the suggestions for allocating the remaining funds were:
- E-911 $565,545 request funded in full
- HC EMA – Radios $522,775 request funded in full
- HC EMA – Truck $75,000 request funded in full
- HC Humane Society $450,000 originally requested $880,000
- HC Buildings $300,000 in addition to $3.1 million already given
- Civis Bank Building $550,000 originally requested $585,000
- Sheriff’s Department $500,000 originally requested $1.4 million
- Assessor of Property $80,000 request funded in full
- Highway Deptartment $370,000 originally requested $699,000
- Hawkins County Rescue Squad $350,000 request funded in full
- Total $3,763,320
- Remaining Funds $513,320
The committee, along with other commissioners present, discussed where to cut funds to stay out of the red. Commissioner Jason Roach suggested not buying the Civis bank building, which the city is considering moving its Church Hill offices too.
Other commissioners said this was not the best idea because it would cost more to make the Church Hill City Hall ADA-compliant than to buy the building.
ARPA RESTRICTED ALLOCATIONS
From the remaining $1 million of restricted ARPA funds, the county has allocated $387,500.
As of December 2022, the commission has allocated money from the restricted ARPA funds to the following organizations and groups:
- Community Development Partners: $275,000
- Hawkins County Health Department: $112,500
This leaves a total of $642,515 left to allocate.
ARPA Restricted Requests
Several organizations and groups have requested money from the restricted ARPA fund. Most are for lost revenue from COVID.
As of December 2022, a total of $2,750,027 of the restricted ARPA funds have been requested by the following organizations and groups:
- Array of Hope Ministries: $79,000
- CASA or Court Apppointed Special Advocates for Kids: $30,000
- Chip Hale Center: $970,761
- Contact 211 of Northeast TN: $4,000
- Hawkins County Humane Society: $41,460
- Hawkins Habitat for Humanity: $33,000
- Hope Helps: $20,893
- Mooresburg Community Association.: $13,473
- Mount Carmel Senior Center: $9,960
- Of One Accord: $125,000
- Price Public Community Ctr.: $19,750
- United Way: $100,000
- Pink Hill Water Extension: $450,000
- New Salem Water Project: $893,000
If funded in total, the county would be short $2,107,512, so the county commission budget committee members must decide to who to allocate the remaining funds.
ARPA RESTRICTED FUNDING SUGGESTIONS
At the workshop meeting, Mayor DeWitte suggested how the funds could be dispersed. At the end of the meeting, the suggestions for allocating the remaining funds were:
- Array of Hope Ministries $20,000 originally requested $79,000
- CASA for Kids $20,000 originally requested $30,000
- Contact 211 of Northeast TN $4,000 request funded in full
- HC Humane Society $20,000 originally requested $41,460
- HC Habitat for Humanity $20,000 originally requested $33,000
- Hope Helps $20,000 originally requested $20,893
- Mooresburg Community Association $13,473 request funded in full
- Mount Carmel Senior Center $9,960 request funded in full
- Of One Accord $20,000 originally requested $125,000
- Price Public Community Center $19,750 request funded in full
- United Way $20,000 originally requested $100,000
- Pink Hill Water Extension $450,000 request funded in full
- Total $636,913
- Remaining Funds $5,602
There was some discussion about funding the full Pink Hill water expansion project, and someone mentioned a water project in New Salem valued at $853,000.
Also, Commissioner Roach mentioned that it might be good for the county attorney to determine if donating to so many religious organizations would be legal.
BABY DOE ALLOCATIONS
So far, the Hawkins County Commission has committed $1 million of its Baby Doe money.
As of December 2022, the commission has committed Baby Doe money to the following organizations and groups:
- North-East Tennessee Regional Rehabilitation Center: $400,000
- Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department Drug Fund: $300,000
- Isaiah 117 House Hawkins and Hamblen County Chapter: $300,000
This leaves a total of $600,000 remaining.
BABY DOE REQUESTS
The Hawkins County Commission currently has two pending requests for Baby Doe money from Hawkins County Emergency Medical Services for $300,000 and Camp Hope for $100,000.
The commission has discussed the non-profit God’s Blueprints, which withdrew its request, according to DeWitte.
Commissioners have also spoken with the Hawkins County Recovery Court, but after several requests it has not submitted a formal proposal.
The EMS has requested the money to be used for new equipment, while Camp Hope mentioned expanding the services they offer and buying new cabins.
Some commissioners were unsure if donating to Camp Hope would contribute to solving the opioid epidemic, which has been their goal with this money.
FUTURE DISCUSSIONS AND DECISIONS
The commissioners expressed interest at the committee meeting about making some definitive decisions on allocating funds at the next budget committee meeting Dec. 12.
The full commission would also have to vote on any funding suggestion.