ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Cancer Support Group held its car, truck and motorcycle show last weekend, which helps raise money to support individuals in the community with cancer.

The HCCSG is a non-profit founded in 2010 that financially supports individuals in Hawkins County by providing gas cards, transportation, money for prescriptions, out-of-town cancer-related expenses and things they might need for rehabilitation.


