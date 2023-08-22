ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Cancer Support Group held its car, truck and motorcycle show last weekend, which helps raise money to support individuals in the community with cancer.
The HCCSG is a non-profit founded in 2010 that financially supports individuals in Hawkins County by providing gas cards, transportation, money for prescriptions, out-of-town cancer-related expenses and things they might need for rehabilitation.
On Aug. 19, the group held a car, truck and motorcycle show at the Sayrah Barn, featuring 107 vehicles, door prizes, T-shirt sales and vendors.
The car show also had an art display featuring work from a local artist, Jim Caswell. Patrick Redwine of Redwine Entertainment also participated as the event’s DJ, playing music, making announcements and talking to the car owners.
The event also awarded People’s Choice Awards in four categories.
The winners: :Lowell Carrol won first place car with his Ford 31 Model A; Randall Mannering won first place truck with his 1947 Chevy; Daniel Goodman won first place motorcycle with his 2005 Harley Davidson Heritage Springer and Wendy Lewis, won the Best of Show award with her 1957 Ford Fairlane 500.
In 2023, from January to July, the HCCSG assisted 50 people totaling $15,000. Through the car show, they raised a total of $13,000.
“We would like to thank all our 60 local businesses and individuals who sponsored this event, which makes it possible for us to support our friends and neighbors in Hawkins County that have been diagnosed and are in treatment with cancer,” said HCCSG Director Betty Goins. “Thank you to all vendors, sponsors, car owners, people who donated a door prize, those who parked, all our workers and everyone who made this possible. Again, we thank you.”
The HCCSG has several other events planned this year, including a Rogersville roadblock Sept. 16 and a Christmas Bazaar Nov. 4.
