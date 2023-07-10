ROGERSVILLE — A newly licensed Hawkins County business, Maid Your Day, offers both residential and business cleaning services.
Rachel Chamberlain, the owner of Maid Your Day, started her business a few years ago but didn’t become fully licensed until recently due to increased inquiries.
Chamberlain said she decided to start her business to help others. She enjoys cleaning and has always done this type of work.
“So I’ve always kind of done that for people, just not as a business,” Chamberlain said. “I like to help people, and I like to clean.”
Chamberlain said some people need house cleaners to make their life easier.
“I’ve had a lot of people tell me that it’s overwhelming,” Chamberlain said. “When we go in and do a deep clean, a lot of time they’re just overwhelmed. They look at it, and they don’t know where to start, and it builds up. I’ve watched their faces change. I’ve had customers cry because it’s cleaned, and they can say what they want it to look like.”
Chamberlain said Maid Your Day is a family business. She works with her daughter and soon-to-be daughter- in-law, and they see their customers as family. She treats all her customers respectfully and tries to work as efficiently as possible.
“So we treat you with respect,” Chamberlain said. “We’re very trustworthy. People trust us to be in their homes alone. They’ll give us a key, or they’ll leave the door open. You can trust us; we have plenty of references. If we can’t do something, we tell you, we’re not going to let you think we’re going to do it.”
Maid Your Day offers several services, including a basic clean, a deep clean and even organizing.
A basic clean includes everyday cleaning like dishes, wiping kitchen counters, sweeping and etc. A deep clean includes other services such as windows, walls and baseboards.