ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission Budget Committee has forwarded several American Rescue Plan Act and Baby Doe resolutions to the full commission for discussion at its upcoming meetings.
ARPA resolutions
The first ARPA resolution the committee considered will go before the county commission at its meeting on Monday. The resolution allocates an up to $250,000 dollar-for-dollar match to the Hawkins County Humane Society, which would require the HCHS to raise $250,000 by Sept. 30, 2024, to receive the full allocation.
The money will include the shelter’s normal operating funds and non-monetary donations and will exclude the county’s yearly donation.
Budget Committee Chairman Jason Roach proposed this resolution as a way to be able to contribute funds to the HCHS, which is looking to expand its building.
HCHS supporter Elana Stanley said she doesn’t view the resolution as fair.
“I appreciate you were thinking that you’re putting something forward that is a compromise, but as a citizen that gives a lot to this cause and are out there demonstrating, we feel like they’re not being treated fairly,” Stanley said. “We as a community are already funding them.”
After Oct. 1, 2024, if the full amount isn’t raised, the county will choose where to allocate the additional funds.
The committee also heard a request from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office for $800,000 to replace its fleet of patrol cars.
Chief Deputy Tony Allen explained to the committee that many years ago, the HCSO could get an outfitted police car for $35,000, but now the car is more expensive.
On the state bid, the HCSO can purchase a Ford Explorer for $38,086 or a Dodge Durango for $38,762. Then to outfit the car with a console, cage and weapons locker would be about an additional $10,000.
According to Allen, the patrol units drive over 60,000 miles per month, and many of their current vehicles are in bad condition. This allocation would allow the HCSO to purchase 25 new patrol cars.
Roach said he thinks it’s important to provide the sheriff’s office with the equipment they need.
“I’ve always said if we have police officers that are in the line of duty, they need to carry the best firearms they can carry because that’s their personal protection,” Roach said. “They need to wear the best vests we can get, and I’m of the opinion that we’re doing a disservice to them if we’re putting them in cars that could break down at any time. For example, during a pursuit, or if they’re on their way to a call where somebody’s in danger and they’re trying to save them, they can’t get there because a car breaks down. I mean, I believe that your equipment needs to be serviceable, functional, protective equipment.”
Allen also discussed plans with the commission to start a car replacement rotation to make buying vehicles a more manageable expense in the future.
The committee unanimously approved the request to go before the full commission in April.
ARPA funds
The county received a total of $11,030,015 in ARPA funds, and so far, it has allocated $9,293,708. If both of the pending requests are funded, the county will have a total of $686,307 in ARPA funds remaining.
Baby Doe requests
The committee also heard a request for ARPA funds from the Hawkins County EMS for $350,000. This money will be used to replace old equipment, like trucks and generators.
While the EMS originally requested ARPA funds, the Budget Committee voted to allocate Baby Doe funds instead.
First, it voted to allocate $200,000 from ARPA and $150,000 from Baby Doe, which failed with three yes votes and three no votes from Roach, John Gibson and Robbie Palmer.
The motion to fully fund the organization’s request with Baby Doe funds passed unanimously. The resolution will appear before the full commission in April.
Opioid funds
Hawkins County originally received $1,657,907 in the Baby Doe lawsuit settlement. To date, the county has allocated $1.3 million. If the commission approves the pending request, the county will have a total of $7,904 remaining in Baby Doe funds.
Currently, there are two requests from Church Hill Medical Mission for $150,000 and the Veteran’s Center of East Tennessee for $175,000.
The county discussed other opioid revenue sources that could fund these requests.
Hawkins County Mayor Mark DeWitte informed the committee that the county is expecting to receive $289,570 from a state opioid abatement settlement, along with about $140,000 from another opioid lawsuit and an almost identical amount from a separate lawsuit.
While the state funds usage is restricted, the other funds are less restricted. The committee discussed the possibility of allocating these funds to the pending Baby Doe requests.