DSC_1225.JPG

The Hawkins County Commission Budget Committee has forwarded several American Rescue Plan Act and Baby Doe resolutions to the full commission for discussion at its upcoming meetings.

 TESSA WORLEY/Kingsport Times News

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission Budget Committee has forwarded several American Rescue Plan Act and Baby Doe resolutions to the full commission for discussion at its upcoming meetings.

ARPA resolutions

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you