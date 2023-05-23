ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission Budget Committee reviewed the first draft of its 2023-24 budget, which has a $2 million deficit and will meet next week to make recommendations for the second draft.
At budget hearings, Eric Buchanan, director of Accounts and Budgets, presented the first draft of the 2023-24 budget.
Large Deficit
Looking at last year may provide hope for the 2023-24 budget.
Last year, the county passed a budget with a $1.6 million deficit. Buchanan told the committee at budget hearings that he expects only to use $178,000 of the general fund’s $12.5 million reserve to balance the 2022-23 budget.
Normally the county estimates revenues low and expenditures high to create a buffer.
The committee met for budget hearings on May 10, 11 and 12, where they heard from officeholders and nonprofit organizations seeking contributions.
New Spending Requests
The budget committee was also presented with several spending requests from many county offices, including:
- $100,000 from County Buildings to install a roof on the East Hawkins County Complex and an ADA ramp on the Administrative building;
- $26,000 for accounting software for the mayor’s office;
- $3,700 for office equipment for the Clerk and Master;
- $140,000 from the Sheriff’s Office to supplement the $800,000 ARPA request for new vehicles;
- $10,000 for part-time personnel from the Emergency Management Agency;
- $45,000 for a new vehicle for the Park’s Department; and
- $5,000 for crushed rock for the Industrial Board to use at Phipps Bend.
COLA
The committee discussed the potential for a cost-of-living adjustment for county employees.
When the HCSO presented its budget, it requested an 8.7% COLA based on Social Security increases. Chief Deputy Tony Allen said if you go back 12 years, the HCSO is still 4% behind the federal COLA rate.
Buchanan said if they give the HCSO a COLA, they should do one across the board out of fairness.
Budget Committee Chairman Jason Roach said using Social Security COLA as a basis for the county isn’t feasible because it isn’t as much of an increase for them since people on Social Security receive so little.
“I do think we need to continue to look at creative solutions for pay because when we do a cost-of-living increase for county employees, your department is going to cost the most,” Roach said. “So, what we have to look at is, how can we adjust the cost of living but still live within our means? Even though we are trying to project the cost of living off of Social Security increases, we also have to remember that for people that draw Social Security, that's all they got.”
Roach said he doesn’t want to cause a burden for the taxpayers.
“I really, really want to be careful about continuing to go back and ask for increases from the taxpayers in large amounts,” Roach said. “I think we've got ideas and plans for how we can address that, but just from our point of view, we want to take care of our employees, but we also want to make sure that we're not putting an undue burden on our citizens to do so that's the balance that we got. But I just want to say moving forward, it's a very precarious situation that we're in to make sure that we're taking care of our people, but we're also taking care of our people.”
Buchanan has calculated the cost of any proposed COLAs.
Pay Scales
Buchanan also talked to the committee about the county’s pay scale, which was set up to give all employees step increases based on years of service.
A few years ago, the commission decided to increase the county’s minimum wage, which affected the pay scales negatively.
“The last commission implemented a $10 minimum wage for part-time and a $12 minimum wage for full-time employees,” Buchanan said. “Although at face value, that sounds like a very good thing, I cautioned against doing so not because I didn't think our employees weren't worth it, but because it was done a little too quickly, and now, it's caused us grief.”
This change caused many steps on the scale to be the same number and made many employees top out. Unfortunately, this means several county employees will never see a step raise.
Buchanan said a lower COLA might be in order if they plan to fix the scales.
Buchanan also informed the committee that the highway department isn’t on a step pay scale.
Highway Department
Another topic of discussion was the highway department budget which received around $5,974,946 in revenue and budgeted an estimated $8,562,646 in expenditures.
Many increases came from raises and open positions. For example, the highway budget saw an increase of $102,336 for equipment operators, an increase of $258,580 for truck drivers and an increase of $425,192 for full-time laborers.
Buchanan said the highway budget would need to be balanced before it is passed, or the state might not approve it.
“If you look at those expenditures that he has asked for, they have increased substantially, but the revenue has not increased substantially,” Buchanan said. “So, unless you intend to increase the revenue for highway substantially, this is not a sustainable budget. This cannot be passed as such Nashville will accept this. Something has to give on this budget, and whether that's a reduction in what is asked for or whether it's an increase in revenue that's up to you all, but this budget needs work.”
The budget committee will reconvene on May 30 at 8:30 a.m. to make recommendations for the second draft of its 2023-24 budget.