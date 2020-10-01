ROGERSVILLE — Several Hawkins County commissioners spoke out against a proposal Monday that would provide a COVID-19 hazard pay bonus for non-sheriff’s office employees.
The expenditure would have increased the county’s budget deficit by nearly $92,000, but after several commissioners spoke out against the resolution, it was pulled by its sponsor.
At the August commission meeting, full-time Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office employees were awarded a one-time $1,000 COVID-19 hazard pay bonus thanks to a budget amendment proposed by Commissioner Hannah Speaks.
The funds for the bonuses, which totaled approximately $123,000, were to be drawn from Gov. Bill Lee’s one-time COVID-19 $1.176 million emergency Local Support Grant (LSG) that was awarded to Hawkins County.
That HCSO bonus was approved by the commission in August by a vote of 11-10.
Proposed bonuses would cost around $178K
Last week, the commission’s Budget Committee voted 5-1 in favor of recommending the new resolution introduced by Commissioner Tom Kern, which would provide that same COVID-19 hazard pay bonus ($1,000 for full-time, $500 for part-time) to other county employees, including the Solid Waste Department and Highway Department.
A total of 137 full-time employees and 38 part-time employees would receive the hazard pay, the cost of which was estimated at $156,000, plus Social Security and workman’s comp benefits, which were estimated at about $22,000, for a total cost of $178,000.
The new bonuses would have eliminated what was remaining of the LSG, plus increase the 2020-21 budget deficit, which was already at $870,000, by approximately $92,000.
“I want to be very fair about it”
Kern noted that all county employees have been impacted by the pandemic, not just the sheriff’s office.
“The biggest asset this county has is its employees,” Kern said. “I want to be very fair about it. A lot of the employees we’re looking at are secretaries. We do have a lot of women working, and I’m looking at what they’ve had to go through and the problems it’s created for them to have children in and out of school. It has affected them greatly. These people are taxpayers, homeowners, and they live right here among us.”
Commissioner Larry Clonce said that while county employees have done a great job during the pandemic, they didn’t do any more than the people working at Food City, or Walmart, or other employers.
“We’ve got better use for this money,” Clonce said. “Our education department needs money, our roads need money ... and while I would like to vote for this to give people money, I’m going to vote no because I think the county has better use for this money.”
“Is it fair? Well, life just isn’t fair.”
Speaks said her intent last month for giving the hazard pay bonus to the HCSO was to provide a one-time pay raise that might help with employee retention, but doesn’t become a recurring maintenance of effort expense for the county.
Speaks told the commission, “Is it fair? Well, life just isn’t fair.”
“We have some other areas to spend the money,” Speaks added. “Teachers are also jumping through hoops and facing battles they’ve never seen before. Not only did they not get a pay raise, they don’t get anything like this either. … I don’t think ‘Let’s just be fair’ is a very good argument.”
Commissioner Syble Vaughan-Trent said she was told by officeholders that all county employees were paid during the COVID-19 crisis.
Vaughan-Trent added, “If they haven’t lost any income, why are we doing this? This money was not to be a bonus. It was to help out in areas that are needed.”
Following a 20-minute discussion, Kern told the commission he was pulling the resolution from consideration.