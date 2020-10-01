ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission gave its final approval Monday to a $425,000 plan to replace failing equipment in the county’s emergency radio system, which according to Emergency Management Agency Director Jamie Miller is now worse than ever.
Miller told the commission Monday that the new system will replace all analog equipment from the wall plug-ins to the top of the antennas at all three tower locations: Bays Mountain, Town Knob and Short Mountain.
Hawkins County’s emergency radio system is running mainly on backup equipment, and Miller said the system is “at near failure.” He told commissioners he can literally be close enough to an antenna in some locations to see it, yet not be able to communicate using it.
The new analog system will replace the older equipment that began failing last November.
”The best solution, most feasible, most economic”
Commissioners Mike Herrell and Hannah Speaks asked Miller if the new equipment will solve the county’s emergency radio problems.
“There’s a lot of questions about coverage from one end of the county to the other,” Miller said. “Coverage and connectivity are two different things and have been addressed to Public Safety (Committee), and they feel like this is the best solution, most feasible, most economic. Is this a $10 million system? Absolutely not. But they (the committee) feel it will fulfill those needs.”
Miller added, “Where we’re at now, even if we went with a more expensive system, we’d have to do this to get us by until that system could be built. Just to implement that (a previously discussed multimillion-dollar digital system) would take years.”
Once the new system is installed, there will be an assessment to determine coverage gaps and if an additional antenna is needed. County leaders are already anticipating that the north side of Clinch Mountain, which has traditionally had large areas of radio dead spots, will still need help after the new system goes online.
Miller noted that some Clinch area residents have offered to donate land for a new antenna, but before that aspect of the project moves forward, the new system needs to be installed.
Completion date hard to estimate
Commissioner Keith Gibson asked when the new equipment will be online.
“It will be hard to give an exact estimate due to COVID,” Miller said. “I’ve had vendors tell me anywhere from like a four-month estimate, but that was prior to COVID. … He said typically it would be less than that but all electronics are shipping issues at the moment. I don’t imagine this will be any different.”
The $425,000 expenditure was approved 20-1 with Commissioner Donnie Talley casting the only “no” vote.
How did we get to this point?
There was a minor radio system shutdown in November 2019, but it experienced a catastrophic microwave connectivity failure the following month. There was one more subsequent failure in January.
“Since that time, numerous other performance issues have developed on the RF side of the radio system, which is a completely different issue,” Miller told the Times News on Tuesday. “The current radio system is to the point that in many situations even near the radio transmission towers, public safety personnel have limited or no coverage. Multiple vendors have confirmed the power output loss is attributed to the current antenna system, a combiner, and install issues.”
Miller added, “My office has dedicated hundreds of hours of research to this project to present the pros and cons of each potential new radio system accurately. After reviewing all of the potential new radio system solutions, the Hawkins County Public Safety Committee recommended a new replacement public safety radio system. The full replacement of equipment on the three current sites (Short Mountain, Town Knob and Bays Mountain) should increase coverage drastically.”
Hawkins County is still in the running for a $250,000 emergency Community Development Block Grant that would be applied toward the $425,000 cost of the radio system project if its application is approved.