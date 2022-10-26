ROGERSVILLE — Over the past month, the Hawkins County Commission has considered several Baby Doe settlement-related resolutions and presentations from many different organizations.
The county received a total of $1.65 million from the Baby Doe lawsuit and has already distributed $1 million.
Commissioners have given $400,000 to the Northeast Tennessee Regional Drug Treatment Facility, $300,000 to Isaiah 117 House and another $300,000 to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Drug Fund.
During the month of October, the commission has discussed donations to several organizations, including Hawkins County Emergency Medical Services, Camp Hope, God’s Blueprints and the Hawkins County Recovery Court.
Hawkins County EMS
One organization that addressed the County Commission about receiving Baby Doe funds was the Hawkins County EMS. The EMS presented its request for $300,000 of the Baby Doe funds to both the budget committee and the public safety committee.
Jason Murrell, EMS director, spoke to the budget committee on Oct. 17 about EMS workers’ interaction with the drug epidemic.
According to Murrell, the EMS responds to approximately 700 drug-related cases a year, which is 10% to 15% of the organization’s total call volume. In the past 10 years, the number of drug-related responses for the Hawkins County EMS has increased by approximately 200%.
“A lot of the impact that has affected us is not really thought of,” Murrell said. “The people that we encounter are, a lot of times, the ones that are truly crying out for help. They’re addicted to medications, they’re addicted to illegal substances, and they don’t know the route to get help, or they might not have the actual willpower without being forced into a rehab facility or face jail time.”
Murrell said the people they meet on drug-related calls may need simple to very complicated life-saving interventions.
“So when we encounter them, we may find them just hallucinating, to where we transport them to the hospital, and all we’re doing is supportive care,” Murrell said. “But it can also go as far as them not breathing, or their heart not beating, where they eventually went into cardiac arrest due to lack of oxygen. So in a lot of these cases, we have to use a lot of specialized equipment in hopes of reviving these individuals.”
Murrell said the EMS wants to use the money to purchase equipment that would assist in saving lives.
This would include purchasing three cardiac monitors ($40,000 each), three auto pulse devices that do mechanical chest compressions ($18,000 each), three transport ventilators, which are mini ventilators that deliver oxygen to the patient ($10,000 each), and three video laryngoscopes, which assist in placing intubation tubes down someone’s throat ($2,500 each).
This equipment would ensure that the whole EMS fleet has these specialized tools.
The EMS also plans to use the money to buy $65,000 in supplies for a new ambulance. Murrell said the EMS will be taking out a loan to purchase the ambulance but would like to use some of the Baby Doe money to fully stock it so it will be ready for frontline service.
The remaining funds would be used to pay for training.
District 7 Commissioner Robbie Palmer, who has worked in the medical field, said these tools definitely help.
“Having worked in the medical field and in the ER for the past seven years, I can tell you that seeing an intubation tube misplaced prior to arriving at the hospital, those patients usually do not have good outcomes,” Palmer said. “This is something that EMSs all throughout the country struggle with calls and getting the equipment they need. Having this in our rural county where it not only benefits the drug addiction, but it could benefit any of us here today.”
District 5 Commissioner Jason Roach said at the Public Safety Committee meeting that this is one of the only areas related to the drug problem that commissioners haven’t used a portion of the Baby Doe funds to address.
“So, I think the one thing we haven’t addressed is the immediate response to drug overdoses,” Roach said. “We’ve addressed the treatment of, the capture of, and we’ve addressed the care of the kids who are victims of all this mess, but I do think it’s important for us to consider addressing the immediate response to folks who have medical emergencies as a result of addiction. Addiction is certainly a major cause of medical emergencies in this in this community, and we would love to see you not need that stuff, but it goes on, and this is where we are.”
The budget committee referred the resolution to the public safety committee, which unanimously voted to pass it on to the full commission at its November meeting.
Hawkins County Recovery Court
The budget committee also discussed a resolution by District 1 Commissioner John Gibson to give $500,000 to the Hawkins County Recovery Court.
Judge Todd Ross, who runs the recovery court, had come to the commission before and requested Baby Doe funding.
The commission requested he submit a plan of action about what he wanted to do with the money. But, according to District 2 Commissioner Tom Kern, the plan was never submitted.
Gibson made the decision to pull his resolution from the October commission agenda until commissioners could speak with the court and get more details of its plans for the money.
God’s Blueprints
Another organization that addressed the budget committee at its October meeting was the nonprofit God’s Blueprints, which works with the county’s homeless population and operates a day center.
The organization is requesting $250,000 so that it can start a 12- to 18-month transitional living and restoration program in Hawkins County.
God’s Blueprints assistant director Mickey Wilcox said that a lot of the homeless population has a drug problem.
“Most all of our homeless have a substance addiction,” Wilcox said. “In addition to that, we have a big drug problem in the county. It’s one thing to get off drugs, but it’s another thing to learn how to live and be sober.So God’s Blueprints is committed to opening a Transitional Living Center, where we can have a 12 to 18-month program so that we can help facilitate these people in learning how to live life as a sober person.”
The nonprofit said the money would be used to establish and start the center’s operations. They have spoken with landowners and other individuals and have plans about how to carry out this idea.
Currently, there is no resolution on the November budget to give funding to God’s Blueprints.
Camp Hope
The final organization that addressed the Hawkins County Commission in October to request Baby Doe funding was Camp Hope, a nonprofit summer camp in Hawkins County.
District 4 Commissioner Josh Gilliam submitted a resolution to be presented at the October County Commission meeting.
Camp Director Craig Otto spoke to the budget committee and requested $250,000 so the camp could expand its operations. According to Otto, last year 700 kids attended events at Camp Hope.
“Our mission that we were put forth in front of us is to provide a free summer camp and beyond that a free facility for other churches and other organizations to use to grow a place for kids to come and to be loved on learning leadership skills and most importantly learn about Jesus Christ,” Otto said. “We have seen kids come through that facility that have arrived with nothing but a trash bag. We’ve seen kids that come with absolutely nothing. We feed those kids three meals a day while they’re at camp, and we have seen the impact that being able to provide a free summer camp has had on those kids throughout the years. On top of that, we have seen some of those kids that have been affected by drug abuse, sexual abuse, and those things that are so prevailing in our county come to become counselors in our camp and become active citizens in our community.”
Many budget committee members expressed their support for the camp’s mission but were unsure if it met the criteria for Baby Doe money, which they would like to give to organizations making some kind of impact on the drug epidemic.
Gilliam said he believes that the camp does fall within the criteria for the funds.
“I do believe in Camp Hope and the mission that they do, not only the religious side of it, but the humanitarian work that they do,” Gilliam said. “I’ve worked very closely with them and learned a lot about what they do and how they impact this county, and so it’s easier for me to connect the dots. … I do believe they fit the criteria for Baby Doe money. I think it would help a lot of kids and prevent a lot of kids from falling prey to drug culture.”
Gilliam decided to pull the resolution from the October agenda at the budget committee meeting but ended up still presenting it for discussion.
He also made a motion to amend the resolution to give Camp Hope $100,000 instead of $250,000. This passed with 10 yes votes and two no votes from Kern and District 6 Commissioner Nancy Barker.
Barker made a motion that they send the amended resolution back to the budget committee for further consideration. Her motion passed with nine yes votes and three no votes from Gilliam, District 1 Commissioner Syble Vaughn Trent and District 3 Commissioner Danny Alvis.
The amended resolution will go before the budget committee at its November meeting.