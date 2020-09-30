ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission voted 12-9 on Monday to remove the power of appointing committees from Mayor Jim Lee and give it to commission Chairman Rick Brewer.
Brewer was also re-elected commission chairman Monday by a vote of 12-8 over Commissioner Keith Gibson.
After the meeting, Brewer told the Times News that he plans on making some changes to the current appointments, although he couldn’t say which committees will be changed or if his appointments will be ready to present to the commission at its October meeting.
“There will be some changes,” Brewer said. “I’m just going to have to look at all of it. I’m going to consult with the commissioners. They need to have input on it.”
How we got to this point
When Lee was elected mayor in 2018, he broke with tradition and chose not to serve as chairman of the commission.
Tennessee Code Annotated 5-5-103 states that the chairman appoints the commission’s committees “unless otherwise directed by a majority of the governing body.”
At its Sept. 24, 2018, meeting, the commission voted 21-0 for Lee to retain the power to appoint committees.
Last year, Commissioner Mike Herrell made a motion to transfer Lee’s power to appoint committees to the board chairman (Brewer), which failed by a vote of 13-6.
It was Herrell’s resolution Monday to rescind the commission’s Sept. 24, 2018, vote that successfully removed Lee’s committee- appointing power.
Committee appointments are always a contentious issue
There was no discussion Monday on why 12 commissioners decided to remove Lee’s committee appointing power. But there has been tension in the past between Lee and commissioners who were left off of key committees.
Monday’s resolution sponsor, Herrell, was the biggest loser in last year’s appointments when he was removed from three of the most active committees: budget, public safety and solid waste.
Brewer was removed last year from the Public Safety Committee and the Parks Committee, and Commissioner Danny Alvis was removed from the Airport and Parks committees.
Herrell, Brewer and Alvis were among those who voted in favor of Herrell’s resolution, along with George Bridwell, Syble Vaughan-Trent, Jeff Barrett, Charles Housewright, Charles Thacker, Dawson Fields, Hannah Speaks, Larry Clonce and Donnie Talley.
“What we’re doing is not even legal to vote on”
The main discussion on Herrell’s resolution Monday was its legality and which has superseding authority: the county commission’s 1982 rules and regulations or TCA 5-5-103.
The 1982 rules state that an affirmative vote by all 21 members is required to change county commission procedure, such as how committees are appointed.
Commissioner Mark DeWitte, who chairs the Personnel Committee, noted that he has been trying for several months to get the commission to update its 1982 rules. One of the key changes sought by the committee is requiring a two-thirds vote to change the rules rather than a unanimous vote.
“If we’re looking at the 1982 rules and regs, which we may or may not be operating under, Section 7 says any rules of order herein may be suspended or amended by the affirmative vote of 21 members,” DeWitte said. “So it has to be unanimous according to the 1982 rules of order. I’ve tried to get it amended to two-thirds several times. … What we’re doing is not even legal to vote on.”
DeWitte added, “The last thing that was in effect was needing an affirmative vote of 21 members. Just bringing that to everybody’s attention that we don’t even know if it’s 21, two-thirds, simple majority. We don’t really know what it takes to pass this resolution.”
DeWitte noted that University of Tennessee County Technical Assistance Service (CTAS) had recommended any changes to procedure be approved by a two-thirds vote.
Housewright suggested that TCA 5-5-103 supersedes the county rules and regulations and gives the commission the authority to make those decisions by a simple majority.