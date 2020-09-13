ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission will be asked later this month to approve a $425,000 expenditure from the general fund budget to cover the cost of the county’s long-awaited emergency radio restoration project.
In July, the commission’s Public Safety Committee (PSC) voted to move forward with a plan to replace Hawkins County’s failing emergency radio system with a VHS analog system similar to the one in place now.
However, the question of how to pay for it hadn’t been resolved.
On Friday, the PSC voted to recommend to the full commission that the project be paid for using undesignated funds in the capital outlay line item of the budget.
The goal would be to recoup some of that expenditure with pending grant funding.
The county commission is expected to consider that recommendation when it meets in regular session Sept. 28.
County Finance Director Eric Buchanan told the PSC Friday that the county general fund’s capital projects undesignated fund balance for the 2020-21 fiscal year currently sits at $1.069 million.
Hawkins County Mayor Jim Lee has stated he expects the county to be awarded a $275,000 emergency Community Development Block Grant that will offset part of the the cost of the radio system restoration project.
However, those grant funds haven’t been approved, and in order to move forward with the radio system project, the commission needs to approve a funding source.
Buchanan noted, however, that if the emergency CDBG funding is denied, there is still enough money in the capital projects budget line item to see the radio project through.
Hawkins County’s emergency radio system, which dispatches police, fire and rescue agencies, failed one time in each of three consecutive months last November, December and January.
The system continues to operate on old backup equipment with no spare equipment available.
There are extensive dead spots throughout the county, especially in mountainous areas around Clinch and Beech Creek. Another problem is that officers on opposite ends of the county aren’t able to communicate with each other.
Following months of deliberations, and after discussing multiple options, the PSC decided in July to move forward with the least expensive option: installation of new analog equipment which should bring the county’s emergency radio communication level back to what it was before the November-January equipment failures.
Digital options that were also discussed had reported price tags in excess of $4.5 million.
Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency Director Jamie Miller told the PSC Friday that the current radio situation continues to worsen.
“We have operational repeaters everywhere, but they’re definitely not up to capacity,” Miller said. “An example, I was in the St. Clair community and I couldn’t get out (radio communications). That happens in every community in the county right now. It’s not a several repeater issue; it’s a system wide issue.
Even if the funding is approved on Sept. 28, there’s no way to determine when the radio restoration project would be completed.
Miller said that after the funding is approved, the project will be advertised for bids. Whoever is awarded the bid will have to provide the county with an estimated timeline on when the equipment could be delivered.
The COVID-19 crisis has had an adverse affection on electronics equipment manufacturing and delivery, Miller noted.