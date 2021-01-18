ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission is expected to fill two positions during its Jan. 25 meeting, including the job of property assessor, which was left vacant by the sudden passing of Jeff Thacker last month.
On Jan. 8, the commission filed a notice of vacancy for the property assessor position as well as the veterans services officer job, which was left vacant by the retirement last year of Danny Breeding.
During the Jan. 25 meeting, the commission will accept nominations from the floor for both positions, and the winning candidate must receive a minimum 11 votes. Anyone interested in these positions should contact a commissioner and ask to be nominated.
Thacker was elected last year and his term would have ended in 2024. Traditionally a seat vacated by death or resignation is placed on the next county election ballot, which would be in 2022.
The commission has 120 days from the issuance of the Notice of Vacancy, which was Jan. 8, to fill the assessor position.
Two applicants for assessor
There were two potential candidates for the assessor position in attendance during the Dec. 30 meeting of the commission’s Personnel Committee.
David Pearson has been a deputy property assessor in Hawkins County for 30 years and previously worked for the Tennessee Division of Property Assessments for three years.
“I’ve been the reappraisal project manager since 1996 in the county, and basically what that concerns is we have reappraisals every five years, and it’s an ongoing process. You don’t just do it in a month’s time. It’s a cycle, and right now we’re in the last 2.5 to 3 months of that cycle,” Pearson said.
“I actually hate that I’m here right now. We’re in a state of shock over losing Jeff like that. I don’t want to be here, but I do want to carry on. I feel like I am qualified to finish this reappraisal and handle the appeals process and things that go on after reappraisal, and then carry out the duties of the office until the next election.”
The other applicant in attendance was county businessman Chuck Smith, who has owned Rogersville Marine for more than 24 years. He has also been employed by UPS for 17 years.
“I do hold a business degree, and obviously I can own and operate a business, so I do feel those accreditations should or would qualify me for that position if possible,” Smith said.
Veterans service officer
There was one candidate for veterans services officer in attendance at the meeting. Former Staff Sgt. Jason Mooneyham, who served in the Army for 13 years, has been nominated by Commissioner Larry Clonce.
Dennis Elkins, who is commander of the Rogersville American Legion Post 21, said he and his Post members, as well as the county’s three VFWs, interviewed Mooneyham, and they approve of him for the position.
Anyone else interested in seeking that position should contact their county commissioner and ask to be nominated during the Jan. 25 meeting.
Debate over pay
A lengthy discussion during the Dec. 30 meeting concerned the compensation for the position of veterans services officer. Clonce and Commissioner Danny Alvis said Mooneyham should be paid at the same level that Breeding, who held the position for 12 years, was receiving when he retired. That’s top pay for that position, which is $38,290.
Commissioner Mark DeWitte, who was Personnel Committee chairman at the time of the meeting, noted that salary scale rules dictate that no new hires be paid above Step 4 on the pay scale, which would be $33,000 for that position.
“I think the man coming in ought to make the same as the man going out if he’s got the same qualifications,” Clonce said.
DeWitte expressed concern that if the commission violates its salary scale rules for one new hire, it will open the floodgates for other employees seeking the same treatment.
“Are we going to do that with every position? If a clerk leaves in the county clerk’s office, are they (the replacement) going to get the salary that person was making?” DeWitte said. “They could walk in there with no experience, on the basis of what Commissioner Clonce is saying, and be making more than somebody else that’s been there for years.”
Committee meets Tuesday
Although the commission makes the appointment to the veterans services position, the county mayor supervises that position, and there is a procedure for exceeding the salary scale for new hires.
The county mayor can request that the Personnel Committee reclassify the position on the salary scale to a position where Step 4 is $38,000.
Alvis made a motion to advertise the position and fill it at the Jan. 25 meeting to start out at $38,290. That motion was defeated with Alvis and Clonce in favor, and DeWitte, Bob Edens and Tom Kern opposed.
Edens then made that same motion, minus the salary, which was approved 5-0.
“I’ll get the mayor to a meeting to talk about moving the grade up,” DeWitte said. “If the grade goes up, the salary goes up.”
The Personnel Committee meets again Tuesday following the 2:30 p.m. Budget Committee meeting.