ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission honored First Community Bank Monday evening with a commendation for providing the county clerk’s office with a drive-thru facility to help improve COVID-19 safety.
On March 26, County Clerk Nancy Davis opened a drive-thru satellite office in the vacant bank building at 809 W. Main St. in Rogersville, thanks to a lease from the bank of $1 for the rest of 2020.
“It’s been the most wonderful asset we could have to bring revenue into the county, to do vehicle registrations, and to help our citizens,” Davis told the Times News Wednesday. “During the height of the pandemic in the spring and summer, it was very popular with elderly citizens and folks who are medically fragile.”
The drive-thru remains open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., although Davis said at some point she may have to make the drive-thru part-time in order to reopen the driver’s license renewal service in her Courthouse Annex offices part- time.
District 5 (Rogersville) County Commissioners Mark DeWitte and Glenda Davis introduced the commendation during Monday’s commission meeting.
The commendation states that the pandemic changed the way business had to be transacted.
The commendation further states, “Due to social distancing requirements and governmental regulations set forth by the state of Tennessee, it became incumbent upon the Hawkins County Clerk’s Office to devise a method to continue serving the people of the county while eliminating exposure to COVID-19 to both its employees and the citizens of the county.”
The $1 lease offered by FCB “alleviated the need for a higher cost alternative.”
Representing FCB at Monday’s meeting were Miranda Cooper, Tyler Clinch and Ashley Lawson.
Hazard pay bonuses approved for Hawkins employees
There was quite a bit of vocal opposition among commissioners at the September meeting when a resolution was presented to give full-time county employees who don’t work for the sheriff’s office a $1,000 COVID-19 hazard pay bonus ($500 for part-time employees), before it was pulled by its sponsor, Commissioner Tom Kern.
That resolution was back on the agenda for Monday’s meeting and was approved 15-2 with two abstentions and no discussion.
In August, a $1,000 COVID-19 hazard pay bonus was approved by the commission 11-10 for full-time employees of the sheriff’s office at a cost of $123,000.
That same COVID-19 hazard pay bonus approved Monday for other county employees, including the Solid Waste Department and Highway Department, is estimated to affect 137 full-time and 38 part-time employees at a cost of $178,000.
Commissioners who voted against Monday’s hazard pay resolution were Hannah Speaks and Charles Thacker, while Syble Vaughan-Trent and George Bridwell abstained.
Deceased pilot’s hangar lease transferred
The commission also voted 19-0 to allow a sublease of the Hawkins County Airport hangar leased by the late James Summers to Charles Windham.
The lease expires Sept. 26, 2021.
Summers was killed in a plane crash as he approached the airport runway in Surgoinsville on May 15.
Last month the Airport Committee voted to recommend approval of a request by Summers’ estate that his hangar be subleased to Windham, who will have the option of negotiating with Hawkins County to keep the hangar when the current lease expires.