ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County Commission and Budget Committee Chairman Rick Brewer announced that he was dismissing the ad hoc panel that was appointed around a year ago to gather information and make resolutions concerning the COVID relief funds the county has received.
At the March 21 Budget Committee meeting, Brewer announced that he was releasing the ad hoc committee, which was made up of three commissioners and four members of the public.
According to Mark DeWitte, chairman of the ad hoc committee, the panel held 10 meetings, gathered information from 36 organizations, and members volunteered more than 25 hours of their time.
Brewer said the ad hoc panel has gathered enough information, and now it’s time to sit down with the Budget Committee to start making decisions as to how the American Relief Protection Act funds should be spent.
“This is where we’re at with the ad hoc committee,” Brewer said. “They’ve been gathering information for a year now, and they’ve done a lot of good work, and I think it’s time that we sit down as a Budget Committee and ad hoc committee and any other commissioner that wants to sit down to look at all these requests.”
This issue was also discussed at the Hawkins County Commission meeting on Monday when Commissioner Michael Herrell announced that he would be introducing a resolution at next month’s meeting to reinstate the ad hoc committee.
“I don’t understand why, when we’ve got citizens and commissioners volunteering their time to kindly help us out by trying to help us make sure we spend the relief money the right way, why we’re cutting them out,” Herrell said. “So, with that said, I’m just gonna let you know I’m gonna turn in a resolution next month to reinstate [the ad hoc] committee.”
DeWitte also weighed in on the issue, speaking about the progress the committee has made. Since its appointment, the committee has submitted five resolutions, which have all passed, concerning things such as funding fire hydrants for Stanley Valley and protective gear for fire departments.
In early March the committee asked more than 10 organizations to clarify their income losses due to the COVID pandemic.
“I became chairman of that committee by default [and] it hasn’t been an easy process for any of us,” DeWitte said. “Until January of this year, we were operating under the interim final rule, no clear guidelines as what we could fund and what we couldn’t.”
DeWitte spoke about the committee doing more than just gathering information.
“The statement you made that you’re dismissing the ad hoc committee, and it’s time for the Budget Committee to take it over because you haven’t been informed of what’s going on with my committee is very discouraging,” DeWitte said. “If you take a look at what other counties are doing with this money, we are not behind. We are making recommendations. We’re at the same stage or possibly ahead of what other counties are doing. So I’m not sure how you think your Budget Committee can just step in and take care of it, take over, or if you even have the authority to do that, but I’m really disappointed to just dismiss the committee in the middle of what we were doing because you don’t think we’re making progress.”
DeWitte also said he wasn’t informed his committee would be discussed at the Budget Committee meeting. If he had known, DeWitte said, he would have made an effort to come and defend his committee.
“The least you could have done is come to our next meeting and discuss what your plans were with it,” DeWitte said. “So we could more or less defend ourselves, but you just dismissed us out of hand.”
Brewer said that he wants to continue working with the members of the dismissed committee to stop gathering information and start making decisions.