ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission’s Budget Committee met with several local judges at its budget hearings and unanimously voted to contribute $400,000 of its Baby Doe settlement money to the new Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center.
They committee also voted to pass the 2022-23 budget on to the full commission, which is to vote on the budget at the next commission meeting July 25.
The committee met July 7 to review its third draft of the budget, as well as make decisions about its Baby Doe lawsuit money.
BABY DOE MONEY VOTE
Circuit Court Judge Beth Boniface from the 3rd Judicial District and Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street from the 1st Judicial District spoke to the committee about its proposal.
Street told the committee that several cities and counties had already pledged parts of their Baby Doe money to the facility, including the city of Elizabethan, Carter County and Hamblen County.
According to Street, Carter County contributed all of its Baby Doe money, which is $1.4 million, Elizabethan contributed $300,000 and Hamblen County allocated $500,000. Anyone who contributes money will send a representative to sit on a subcommittee that will run the facility.
The committee decided to donate part of the $1.6 million the county received from the Baby Doe lawsuit. The budget committee unanimously voted to contribute $400,000 to the center.
This will also go before the entire commission at its next meeting on July 25.
2022-23 BUDGET THIRD VOTE
The budget committee also reviewed the third draft of its 2022-23 budget, which included an additional $112,000 for the emergency 911 system to balance its pay scale and some more actuals from this year.
The current budget projects the county receiving $17,536,960 in revenue and spending an estimated $20,711,463 on its expenditures. This leaves the county with an approximately $3.2 million deficit which will be balanced with fund balance.
The committee discussed how it would balance the budget. Some agreed they need to look at cutting expenditures.
“As chairman of the budget committee, my name’s gonna go on this budget, and there’s no way that I’m for a $3.2 million budget in the red,” said budget committee chairman Rick Brewer. “If we can’t go back and do some cutting, I’m not gonna support this budget.”
TO CUT SPENDING OR RAISE REVENUE?
Meanwhile others, like District 5 Commissioner Jason Roach, believe it’s time to raise revenue.
“This budget includes things that this county needs today,” Roach said.
“This budget includes an increase to allow our county employees to be at a competitive pay rate. This budget includes increases that allow the county to operate more efficiently. The things that we put in this budget are things that this county needs, and I think that the committee made it clear that the county needs these things because we voted almost unanimously on every single thing we put in this budget. Then when we were tasked to fund it, we chose not to.
"So, I want you to go back and think about this for a moment. You need to ask yourself if we’re going to start cutting things, which services are our citizens going to be denied as a result of our inability to increase our revenues? That is what’s about to happen.”
MOTION FOR 3% RAISE FAILS
District 3 commissioner Charles Thacker made a motion to decrease the 7% cost of living raise for county employees to 3%.
According to Eric Buchanan, director of accounts and budgets, the 7% raise would cost the county $573,580 on the general fund side.
“I don’t think it’s fair that we leverage our county employee’s love for their job against the ability for them to make a livable wage,” Roach said. “Now, listen, I’m all for figuring out how to fund this budget and how to pass this budget in a way that it’s not going to kill us at the end of the day, but I’m also for being a competitive employer, as a county government.
"It’s frustrating that we were we are competing with McDonald’s, who hires mainly high school kids. Pal’s hires 70% of the workforce in 17 years or under, and we’re competing with Pal’s.”
District 1 Commissioner Syble Vaugh Trent also spoke against this change.
“I talked with a deputy yesterday, and he said we are working short, so short-staffed that I have not had a break all day now, and this was in the daytime,” Trent said.
“They put their lives on the line every day for peanuts. When Mr. Thacker and I both worked at Eastman, which is a fortune 500 profitable company, if they had offered us 3% raise, we would have been insulted. We don’t need to give these people 3%; that’s an insult.”
The motion failed with 2-4.
TAX INCREASE OF 4% ALSO FAILS
Someone else also made a motion to raise property tax rate by 4 cents, which would bring in around $500,000 of additional revenue.
This motion also failed 3-3. Many commissioners spoke out against the result of this vote, including District 6 Commissioner Nancy Barker.
“Are you really willing to put our county in jeopardy because that’s what we’re doing,” Barker said. “We know 911 needs help, and we know the police department needs help. We know that our employees are living in poverty, and we’re not really willing to do anything to help them.
"Because you’re standing on the principle of, I’m not going to raise taxes. I don’t want to raise taxes; I pay taxes, just like everybody else. So, when do we look out for the welfare of the people that elected us? I’ve taken on another burden in my house, and I don’t want another tax increase," Barker said.
"I have a husband who has a lot of medical issues. I don’t want to call 911, and they say, ‘just a minute, we got somebody else on the other line,’ or they don’t answer at all. I don’t want someone come in and break into my house and the police department saying, ‘we don’t have enough people to send somebody out there, Nancy; we’ll get them over there when we can.’ I don’t want to call the ambulance and them say, ‘I can’t come; we don’t have any gas money.’ ”
TIME FOR A CHANGE?
Incoming Commissioner Robbie Palmer said it’s time for a change.
“We can’t operate on the same budget you did 40 years ago,” Palmer said.
"At my job, we’re seeing the repercussions of not taking care of our employees. It is what it is; we don’t have staff to open up every unit, and we can’t keep nurses. For those of you who vote no because you don’t want to increase your taxes, I don’t want to increase taxes, but I’m gonna have to deal with this too in a couple of months.
"At some point, you have to take care of your employees, or they’ll go somewhere else. I don’t wanna have to call the sheriff’s department because someone is breaking into my house and have to take matters into my own hands because my family’s in danger I want a deputy there. My dad has health problems.
"I don’t wanna have to call EMS, and they say, ‘hey, sorry, all our ambulances are tied up in Kingsport waiting on a room.’ I don’t wanna have to put my dad in my truck and hope I can get to the hospital in time.
"Your county employees are leaving faster than they're coming in, and several of you are not even paying attention to what I’m saying, and that’s fine. It’s been made very clear by your constituents. You can’t operate the same way you’ve been doing for decades. Times have changed; things have changed. It’s time to make a change on the commission and do what’s right for the county. Your job is to take care of [the people] in your district, but you’re also a county commissioner. Watch out for the welfare of the entire county.”
The committee voted 5-1 to send the budget as-is to the full commission.
Roach said, “Somebody else is going to have to because apparently, this committee’s not going to.” He encouraged other commissioners not on the Budget Committee to make a motion about raising revenue.