ROGERSVILLE — With only one dissenting vote, the Hawkins County Commission approved a school debt refinancing resolution on Monday, which had become the subject of controversy after it was pulled from the Feb. 22 commission agenda by Budget Committee Chairman Mike Herrell.
That $15 million debt dates back to the 2002 Phase 2 county school construction project, which involved classroom additions and renovations at several schools.
County bond adviser Scott Gibson from Cumberland Securities told the commission during Monday’s special called meeting that the loan, which is held by U.S. Bank, matures on April 1.
Normally the loan is extended every few years, and has been extended multiple times since 2008.
Gibson noted, however, that U.S. Bank has determined it was unsuccessful in getting any other business from Hawkins County over the years, and it wants to allocate its capital to entities from which it can also get other business.
Without that extension the loan matures on April 1, at which time the county owes a little over $15 million, which it doesn’t have in the Education Debt Service Fund.
Hawkins County routinely refinances debt with bond issues at a time when interest rates are low and there’s money to be saved.
Gibson told commissioners on Monday that refinancing this 2002 debt won’t benefit the county financially, nor is there any cost. But, aside from avoiding a $15 million payment it’s also going to set up the county for another refinancing proposal later this month that will save money.
“We’re going to eliminate the interest rate swap,” Gibson told the commission on Monday. “We’re going to eliminate the loan with U.S. Bank. We’re going to convert those to traditional fixed rates. We’re going to restructure that loan so that we can come back at the March 22 meeting and propose a refinancing of the 2015 bonds and shorten those up, convert those from balloon debt to level debt and save about $2 million.”
Gibson added, “While the financial benefits of this piece is close to zero, what it does allow us to do is transfer some of those savings to the (2015 bond), not only with low interest rates, but because we’re paying it off faster. That enhances the savings.”
Last month Gibson spent an hour explaining this proposed refinancing resolution to the Budget Committee.
When it came up on the agenda of the Feb. 22 commission meeting, however, it was pulled by Herrell, who stated, “I’ve had a lot of calls with this. And I’ve been getting the mayor and our financial guy to help on this, and they’re not here tonight. And I sent them both an email, so I’m going to pull this until next month.”
At the end of the Feb. 22 meeting, Gibson tried to explain to the commission that if it waited to approve the U.S. Bank refinancing resolution at its March 22 meeting, he wouldn’t have time to complete a bond issue before the $15 million came due on April 1. But Gibson was cut off in mid-speech and the meeting was adjourned.
Mayor Jim Lee and Finance Director Eric Buchanan were both in attendance on Monday, but no questions were asked of them. The refinancing resolution was approved 20-1 with only Commissioner Raymond Jessee voting no.
Herrell had asked Mayor Lee to attend Monday’s meeting to update commissioners on the impending emergency radio upgrade project, but because it wasn’t on the agenda of the special called meeting it couldn’t be discussed.