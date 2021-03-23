KINGSPORT – The Kingsport Police Department is asking for your help in locating a 15-year-old teen last seen earlier this month at the intersection of E. Center Street and Dale Street.
Michael D’Shaun Brice was reported missing on March 19. While investigators have no reason to suspect foul play at this time, due to his minor age, KPD reports that every possible effort is being made to locate him.
Brice is described as being a 15-year-old African-American male, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 130 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and black Nike shoes.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact detectives at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
If you wish to make an anonymous tip about the incident, or any other case, you can do so by going to the city's website and filling out the “Citizen Feedback” form at the following link – www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.