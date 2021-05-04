KINGSPORT – If you know the whereabouts of 14-year-old Emmanuel Ray Bear, you’re asked to contact the Kingsport Police Department.
According to a press release, Bear was reported missing April 27. While foul play is not suspected, due to his minor age, authorities say every possible effort is being made to locate him.
Bear is described as standing 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen in the 1000 Stonegate Road area of town wearing black jogging pants, a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt and black Nike slid sandals with an orange and white logo.
If you have information about Bear or his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact detectives at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
If you wish to make an anonymous tip about the incident, or any other case, you can do so by going to the city's website and filling out the “Citizen Feedback” form at the following link – www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.