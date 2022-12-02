featured Have you seen Katherine Carrico? KPD seeks woman missing since September CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@timesnews.net Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Dec 2, 2022 Dec 2, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Katherine Carrico Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT — City police are looking for a missing 50-year-old woman who was last seen in September.Katherine E. Carrico was reported missing on Oct. 22, but the last time anyone saw her was around mid-September, a press release from the Kingsport Police Department stated.Detectives currently do not suspect foul play, but they said there is cause to be concerned about the woman's health and welfare. The KPD said Carrico is 5 feet, 6 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes. She weighs approximately 115 pounds. She has no known permanent residence in Kingsport.Anyone who sees her is asked to contact the KPD Criminal Investigatiions Division at (423) 229-9429 or Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111. Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Katherine E. Carrico Press Release Police Anatomy Detective Kingsport Police Department Residence Fowl Foul Play Kingsport Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR