Tennessee Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger recently introduced a bill that would allow states to buy monoclonal antibody treatments used to fight COVID-19 directly from the manufacturer.
The Treatment Restoration for Emergency Antibody Thera- peutics Act was introduced in response to the Biden administration’s recent Department of Health and Human Services policy that restricts hospitals and other health facilities from doing so.
“It’s completely unacceptable that the Biden administration is playing politics with people’s lives,” Harshbarger, R-1st, said in an emailed statement. “The TREAT Act will rightly undo the Biden administration’s COVID-19 treatment rationing scheme by federal bureaucrats and make sure Tennesseans and folks in other states have sufficient access to these effective and life-saving treatments.
“I’ve heard from doctors and patients in East Tennessee about reports of shortages since this new federal take-over started in early September. These shortages result in delays getting these drugs to providers and patients. These COVID-19 treatments save lives and keep them out of hospitals. We need to put a stop to HHS’ rationing system that contradicts health needs across the country. Whoever needs a treatment, I’m committed to working tirelessly with Tennessee officials and my congressional colleagues to get treatments to those who need them.”
Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins designed to help the immune system fight off infections. Monoclonal antibody treatments are given to patients through an intravenous infusion. They can help patients who are at high risk for serious symptoms or already have the virus.
Seventeen representatives join Harshbarger in supporting the TREAT Act.
The companion legislation in the U.S. Senate was introduced by Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), and Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.).
Voting on the bill has yet to take place.