U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-1st, announced this week that she co-sponsored and introduced a bill that would keep federal funds from going to schools that violate state laws on obscene materials in classrooms.
“The federal government should not be rewarding schools that violate the laws put in place by their state,” Harshbarger said in a press release. “I’m proud to cosponsor a bill that enhances the power of the states in determining the appropriate curriculum and protecting them from dangerous rhetoric that is creating divisions in our society.”
The bill was introduced on Tuesday in the House of Representatives. The bill had not yet been placed on government sites by Wednesday. A spokeswoman for Harshbarger did not respond to a request to see the legislation.
The lead sponsor for the bill is U.S. Rep. Mark Green, who represents Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District, which lies west of Nashville.
Green and Harshbarger’s bill comes on the heels of the Age-Appropriate Materials Act of 2022, a piece of legislation that Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed into law on March 24.
The bill was introduced in February and approved by the state Senate and House before heading to Lee’s desk last week.
The bill will now make it mandatory that school systems maintain a list of all school materials and post them on websites. The bill also requires local boards of education to create procedures for coming up with policies reviewing school books and deem what is and what is not age appropriate.
That bill, though, does not offer any opinion on what is deemed appropriate, allows local boards to come up with their own definitions and does not penalize any school system.
A second bill in the Tennessee General Assembly, though, does and was approved by the House this week and will now be debated in the Senate.
HB 1944 would slap school librarians with criminal penalties if books considered “obscene” make their way into school libraries. The bill would require schools to immediately take a book off the shelves if a parent or guardian makes a complaint.
Local school boards would then have 30 days to decide if the book should be permanently banned.
Those in violation could face a Class A misdemeanor or a Class E felony if they don’t comply.
In Northeast Tennessee, co-sponsors of the bill include Reps. Bud Hulsey, Rebecca Alexander and David Hawk.
Legislation by several states over the course of the past several months comes after controversy erupted when the McMinn County, Tennessee, school board voted to remove the award-winning graphic novel “Maus” from its curriculum after a complaint from a parent said the book had swear words and a naked character.
The federal bill has been assigned to the House Education and Labor and the House Ways and Means committees.
“This bill protects our children from extremely offensive material being discovered across the United States, including the state of Tennessee, while empowering our communities to govern education,” Green said in the release.