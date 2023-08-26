Diana Harshbarger

U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger speaks at her “Conversations with Your Congresswoman” event Friday at the Kingsport Academic Village.

 CLIFF HIGHTOWER/SIX RIVERS MEDIA

KINGSPORT — U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-1st, said Friday that the booking of former President Donald Trump in the Fulton County jail is a “travesty” and constitutes “election interference.”

“They’re doing everything they can to keep that man from being the nominee,” Harshbarger said.


