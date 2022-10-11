KINGSPORT — U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Kingsport, predicted Tuesday that Republicans would take back the U.S. House of Representatives, but she was less hopeful about the races for the U.S. Senate.
“Looks to me like we're going to take the House back in big fashion,” she said.
She said she was not sure about the Senate, though, as Republicans and Democrats spar for competitive seats.
“It’s like a statistical tie all across this country,” she said. “Just take hope.”
Harshbarger spoke for almost 40 minutes Tuesday at a luncheon for the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce. During the speech, Harshbarger touched on a variety of issues from illegal immigration, illegal drugs crossing the border, new hiring of Internal Revenue Service agents and the U.S. Department of Education.
When asked what one of the priorities may be if Republicans do take back the House, Harshbarger said one of the first things conducted was to possibly repeal the House’s initiative to hire more IRS agents to conduct audits.
The possible hiring comes from money secured as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, which secured an additional $78 billion for the IRS. Republicans have said the federal government plans to spend this money to hire an additional 87,000 agents.
“I don’t know where they’re going to get them,” Harshbarger joked. “No one wants to work anyway.”
Harshbarger also told the crowd that the IRS currently has 800,000 audits ready to perform next year.
A Treasury report in 2021 stated the IRS should hire 87,000 new employees over a 10-year-period, but the report does not suggest that all employees should be agents.
According to the IRS, it conducted 650,000 audits last year.
Harshbarger also pointed out that she believed the U.S. Department of Education is also overstepping boundaries and not needed. She sits on the House Committee on Education and Labor.
“I told them I’d get rid of your agency and give it to the states,” she said.
Harshbarger also sits on the House Committee on Homeland Security. One of the largest security issues right now is illegal immigration, she said.
She said illegal immigration is leading to an influx of drugs coming into the country, and that is also leading to a high number of overdoses.
“If you ask me, what’s coming across our border is a poisoning of America,” she said.
She said there’s an easy solution to keep illegal immigrants out.
“Build a wall,” she said. “Walls work. Ask Israel.”