Diana Harshbarger

U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Kingsport, speaks to the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce Tuesday.

KINGSPORT — U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Kingsport, predicted Tuesday that Republicans would take back the U.S. House of Representatives, but she was less hopeful about the races for the U.S. Senate.

“Looks to me like we're going to take the House back in big fashion,” she said.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video