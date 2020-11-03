Kingsport pharmacist Diana Harshbarger on Tuesday became the first woman ever to be elected to represent Northeast Tennessee's 1st Congressional District.
Harshbarger, a Republican, defeated Democrat Blair Walsingham, a Hawkins County small business owner.
The Associated Press called the race in favor of Harshbarger at about 9 p.m. In early voting in Sullivan County, Harshbarger took 38,945 votes, or 72%, to Walsingham's 13,663 votes, or 25%.
Harshbarger succeeds U.S. Rep Phil Roe, who chose not to run for re-election.
Harshbarger raised $1.9 million for her campaign, including a $1.45 million personal loan. Walsingham, in contrast, raised about $140,000 and did not loan her campaign any money, according to disclosures filed with the Federal Election Commission.
Independent candidate Steve Holder came in third.
A Democrat hasn't been elected to serve the district since the 19th century.