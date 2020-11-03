Harshbarger image

1st Congressional District winner Diana Harshbarger, second from left, hangs out with her poll workers Tuesday at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium voting location.

 HANK HAYES

Kingsport pharmacist Diana Harshbarger on Tuesday became the first woman ever to be elected to represent Northeast Tennessee's 1st Congressional District.

Harshbarger, a Republican, defeated Democrat Blair Walsingham, a Hawkins County small business owner.

The Associated Press called the race in favor of Harshbarger at about 9 p.m. In early voting in Sullivan County, Harshbarger took 38,945 votes, or 72%, to Walsingham's 13,663 votes, or 25%.

Harshbarger succeeds U.S. Rep Phil Roe, who chose not to run for re-election.

Harshbarger raised $1.9 million for her campaign, including a $1.45 million personal loan. Walsingham, in contrast, raised about $140,000 and did not loan her campaign any money, according to disclosures filed with the Federal Election Commission.

Independent candidate Steve Holder came in third.

A Democrat hasn't been elected to serve the district since the 19th century.