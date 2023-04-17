Diana mug

U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger

 HANK HAYES

U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Kingsport, announced Monday that she was endorsing President Donald Trump in his third bid for the White House and would be joining his leadership team.

“I am proud to give my complete and full endorsement to President Trump,” Harshbarger said in a statement. “I urge my fellow East Tennesseans to join me as we work to make America the greatest country the world has ever known once again.”

