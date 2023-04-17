U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Kingsport, announced Monday that she was endorsing President Donald Trump in his third bid for the White House and would be joining his leadership team.
“I am proud to give my complete and full endorsement to President Trump,” Harshbarger said in a statement. “I urge my fellow East Tennesseans to join me as we work to make America the greatest country the world has ever known once again.”
Harshbarger made her announcement as several other Republicans have announced they would be vying for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential campaign.
Besides Trump, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson have entered the race.
Other likely contenders who have not publicly announced they are running include Florida Governor Ron Desantis and former Vice President Mike Pence.
Trump was the first to announce his bid in January. He lost to current Democratic Preesident Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Trump was indicted recently in New York and faces 34 counts of falsifying business records.
He could also face indictments from the Department of Justice in the case of handling classified documents and Georgia state officials for election interference from the 2020 campaign.
In her role on the leadership team, campaign officials said Harshbarger would act as a campaign surrogate and help organize delegates.
In her statement, Harshbarger said the United States currently faces challenges and that the “Biden administration has failed us.”
She said the economy teeters on the brink of recession, drug overdose deaths have been exacerbated by an open border and “Democrat cities and states have allowed lawlessness to become the norm.”
Harshbarger said she believes Trump would lead America back to greatness.
“We can return to the conservative values and leadership that once made America great,” she said. “President Donald J. Trupm has a proven track record of delivering results and putting America first. He has done it before, and he can do it again.”