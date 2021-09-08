U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-1st, announced she will host the first-ever Military Service Academy Day on Sept. 18. The event is for students and parents who would like to learn about the educational opportunities available at the United States service academies.
“I’m thrilled to announce this excellent and informative event for students interested in pursuing a collegiate military education at our nation’s elite military academies and college ROTC programs,” said Harshbarger.
“Our United States armed forces are at the heart of our nation. I’m excited to have the opportunity to share these programs with the future generations of Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District.”
The event will be held at Walters State Community College, 500 South Davy Crockett Parkway, Morristown. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the event will run until approximately 11:30 a.m.
The Air Force Academy, the Coast Guard Academy, the Merchant Marine Academy, the Naval Academy and West Point will be represented.
RSVPs are required for attendance. To reserve your seat and to receive updates, please confirm attendance with Angie Jarnagin at [email protected].
This presentation will be especially helpful to freshmen, sophomores and juniors as they plan their future academic course selections and extracurricular activities. Current seniors who have applied for admission to the academies will also appreciate the chance to speak with cadets and midshipmen about the programs they are interested in.