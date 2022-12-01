A spinning roulette wheel glows in the Bristol Casino in this file photo taken in July. On Friday, the Virginia Lottery said the casino generated more than $14 million in adjusted gross revenues from slots and table games in September.
According to a news release from the Virginia Lottery, the Hard Rock Bristol Casino generated $11.7 million in revenue for the month of July, as well as $2.1 million in taxes.
Ned Jilton II/Kingsport Times News
BRISTOL, Va. — After months of planning, Hard Rock Bristol will break ground next week on the permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol.
The groundbreaking festivities for the permanent hotel and casino are slated for Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 1 p.m. Hard Rock executives will be joined by local elected officials and business and community leaders.
Bristol Casino — Future Home of Hard Rock opened the doors to its temporary facility on Friday, July 8. The facility, at the site of the former Bristol Mall, is the first-ever casino in Virginia.
The casino floor in the temporary facility is filled with lines of slot machines of all varieties, with roulette, blackjack and baccarat tables placed near the center of the floor. The casino includes 870 slot machines, 21 table games and a sportsbook, as well as nonsmoking and high-limit gaming areas.
The permanent casino will have two hotel towers (with more than 350 rooms), a pool, a 3,200-seat Hard Rock Live music venue and a 20,000-capacity outdoor entertainment venue with multiple restaurants, shops and convention space.
Allie Evangelista, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, said the final project is slated for completion around May 2024.
Given the current nature of the site, next week's groundbreaking ceremony is limited to invited guests and media only. The festivities will feature remarks by several key figures from Hard Rock and the Bristol community.