BRISTOL, Va. — Allie Evangelista became the first president of a casino within the commonwealth of Virginia when she landed the position with the future Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Bristol. Now, she could become the first-ever Virginia casino president to earn a Global Gaming Award.

Evangelista made the final shortlist among casino leaders throughout the world for the American Executive of the Year category. According to the announcement from the Global Gaming Awards, it’s the only category that recognizes the individual rather than the casino. It’s also the only award category with 25 rather than 10 nominees.

