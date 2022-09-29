Bristol Casino President Allie Evangelista talks with members of the media while Hard Rock International COO Jon Lucas listens. Evangelista has been added to the shortlist in the American Executive of the Year category for the Global Gaming Awards.
In this photo from July, Allie Evangelista speaks at the grand opening event for the temporary casino in Bristol. Evangelista has been added to the shortlist in the American Executive of the Year category for the Global Gaming Awards.
Bristol Casino President Allie Evangelista talks with members of the media while Hard Rock International COO Jon Lucas listens. Evangelista has been added to the shortlist in the American Executive of the Year category for the Global Gaming Awards.
Ned Jilton II/Kingsport Times News
In this photo from July, Allie Evangelista speaks at the grand opening event for the temporary casino in Bristol. Evangelista has been added to the shortlist in the American Executive of the Year category for the Global Gaming Awards.
BRISTOL, Va. — Allie Evangelista became the first president of a casino within the commonwealth of Virginia when she landed the position with the future Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Bristol. Now, she could become the first-ever Virginia casino president to earn a Global Gaming Award.
Evangelista made the final shortlist among casino leaders throughout the world for the American Executive of the Year category. According to the announcement from the Global Gaming Awards, it’s the only category that recognizes the individual rather than the casino. It’s also the only award category with 25 rather than 10 nominees.
“I am honored to be a nominee for 2022 ‘American Executive of the Year’ by Global Gaming Awards,” Evangelista said in an email. “This nomination is a credit to our incredibly talented and dedicated team at ‘Bristol Casino — Future Home of Hard Rock.’ This recognition also is a testament to Hard Rock’s iconic brand and legacy of excellence over 50-plus years. I am grateful to be among a list of nominees that includes so many accomplished luminaries in the gaming industry.”
Evangelista made the list of finalists for the “huge success” the temporary Bristol Casino has seen since its July opening, according to the Global Gaming Awards. The group added in the announcement. “Under her leadership, the temporary casino’s popularity exceeded expectations and received great support from the community.”
The temporary Bristol Casino generated over $14 million in adjusted gross revenue (AGR) in August, up from the around $12 million it brought in during the month of July, according to figures from the Virginia Lottery. The casino also generated more than $2.5 million in taxes throughout August. The facility saw more than $37 million played at the casino during its first 10 days of operation in July.
The Global Gaming Awards in Las Vegas recognize and reward the gaming industry’s strongest performers across the previous 12 months, with a focus on the Americas. According to the Global Gaming Awards website, they are the most trusted awards in the industry and have gained respect among industry heavyweights due to the strict rules and procedures that have been put in place to establish the nominees and winners.
The finalist list will also appear in the official Shortlist magazine. Winners are chosen by a panel of 100 industry executives and will be revealed at a luncheon ceremony on Oct. 10 in Las Vegas. The event will be livestreamed. For more information, go to www.gamingamerica.com.